Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Fake Punt from Northwestern Game

The USC Trojans knocked off the Northwestern Wildcats to improve to 7-2 on the season. One of the biggest plays of the game was a fake punt executed by the Trojans. USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed this risky play call on Trojans Live.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made his weekly appearance on Trojans Live on Monday night. The Trojans are coming off a convincing 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats that improved their record to 7-2 on the season.

One of the biggest plays in the game was a controversial fake punt dialed up by Riley. He addressed this.

Lincoln Riley: “It’s A Perfectly Legal Play” 

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln (right) talks with Southern California Trojans punter Sam Johnson (80) in the first half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Early in the second quarter with the score tied at 7-7, USC faced a 4th and 6 near midfield. The Trojans lined up to punt with No. 80, Sam Johnson ready to boot the ball away. Although, it wasn’t Sam Johnson. It was one of backup quarterbacks, Sam Huard. Huard was listed as No. 80 heading into the game. 

“We got it kind of where we wanted it. It was one of those scenarios where we had a good scheme drawn up…We had several people involved on that one,” Riley said. “Really though, it was about execution at the end of the day.”

Huard took the snap and threw it down the left sideline to wide receiver Tanook Hines for a first down. USC would end up scoring a touchdown on this drive. 

“They ended up bringing an overload there to the left side and had one more guy than we were able to block. Sam stood in there and made a really nice throw. Obviously it was a great catch by Tanook," Riley said. "It was another huge momentum play…Cool to see the guys execute it. We had a lot of confidence going into the game.”

There has been a lot of controversy swirling around this play. Even rules analyst Mike Pereira said that the play should not have counted because the Trojans had two players with the No. 80 on special teams in the same game. He said that there should have been a 15-yard penalty. Riley does not agree with that statement.  

“I know there has been a bunch of stuff on the outside about it. It’s a perfectly legal play and our guys executed it at a high level,” Riley said. 

USC In Control of Playoff Destiny 

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With three games remaining in the regular season, USC appears to be in complete control of their College Football Playoff destiny. At 7-2, USC has games against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Oregon Ducks, and UCLA Bruins. If they win all three of these, they will finish 10-2. That win on the road against Oregon would be their biggest resume building win and would probably be the one to get them in the 12-team playoff. 

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC’s next game is at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday Nov. 15 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. It's another must-win game for USC at home.

