Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Fake Punt from Northwestern Game
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made his weekly appearance on Trojans Live on Monday night. The Trojans are coming off a convincing 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats that improved their record to 7-2 on the season.
One of the biggest plays in the game was a controversial fake punt dialed up by Riley. He addressed this.
Lincoln Riley: “It’s A Perfectly Legal Play”
Early in the second quarter with the score tied at 7-7, USC faced a 4th and 6 near midfield. The Trojans lined up to punt with No. 80, Sam Johnson ready to boot the ball away. Although, it wasn’t Sam Johnson. It was one of backup quarterbacks, Sam Huard. Huard was listed as No. 80 heading into the game.
“We got it kind of where we wanted it. It was one of those scenarios where we had a good scheme drawn up…We had several people involved on that one,” Riley said. “Really though, it was about execution at the end of the day.”
Huard took the snap and threw it down the left sideline to wide receiver Tanook Hines for a first down. USC would end up scoring a touchdown on this drive.
“They ended up bringing an overload there to the left side and had one more guy than we were able to block. Sam stood in there and made a really nice throw. Obviously it was a great catch by Tanook," Riley said. "It was another huge momentum play…Cool to see the guys execute it. We had a lot of confidence going into the game.”
There has been a lot of controversy swirling around this play. Even rules analyst Mike Pereira said that the play should not have counted because the Trojans had two players with the No. 80 on special teams in the same game. He said that there should have been a 15-yard penalty. Riley does not agree with that statement.
“I know there has been a bunch of stuff on the outside about it. It’s a perfectly legal play and our guys executed it at a high level,” Riley said.
USC In Control of Playoff Destiny
With three games remaining in the regular season, USC appears to be in complete control of their College Football Playoff destiny. At 7-2, USC has games against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Oregon Ducks, and UCLA Bruins. If they win all three of these, they will finish 10-2. That win on the road against Oregon would be their biggest resume building win and would probably be the one to get them in the 12-team playoff.
USC’s next game is at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday Nov. 15 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. It's another must-win game for USC at home.