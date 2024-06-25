USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins' Agent Rich Paul Talks Her High-Flying Future
Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, probably the premiere agent in all of basketball as of this writing (who's best known as his friend LeBron James' agent), recently chatted with former NBA All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas on his podcast "Gil's Arena" about a variety of topics, including two standout Sierra Canyon School-to-USC basketball stars, Bronny James and JuJu Watkins.
When it comes to Watkins specifically, Paul was effusive in his praise. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Rookie of the Year and an All-American thanks to a breakout debut collegiate season. She led the Trojans to their first Elite Eight in 30 years. Across 34 contests, Watkins averaged 27.1 points on .401/.319/.852 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 dimes a night.
When it comes to reading about her detractors, Paul said he didn't necessarily want Watkins to disregard that component of her coverage.
"If you're talking about just criticism and opinions, you don't want to have a puff piece. You don't want to have everything to be rosy and perfect. That is part of your journey," Paul said.
Read More: USC Women’s Basketball: JuJu Watkins Works with Veteran NBA Coach to Improve Key Skill
"The foundation of JuJu Watkins as a basketball player times the foundation of JuJu Watkins as a person," Paul noted. "And when you put those two things together, you have to me what could be the most influential basketball player for the future."
In 2022, Watkins became the first female high school athlete to sign with Klutch Sports via an NIL deal, while she was still at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth. She has been considered the face of her class for years now, and Paul explained why he saw her as a great bet.
"Beautiful, stylish, personality wise thoughtful, gives back to her community. She was doing that as a sophomore in high school... Hardworking," Paul said.