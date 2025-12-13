Amon-Ra St. Brown Delivers Heartfelt Message to Biletnikoff Award Winner Makai Lemon

Making him the second USC Trojans wide receiver to take home the honor, Makai Lemon was named the recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to college football's most outstanding wide receiver.

Lemon's win continues the long line of impressive wide receivers the Trojans have produced, from Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. to Atlanta Falcons' Drake London, Lemon is poised to follow in the footsteps of South Centrals' greatest.

Following his award, Lemon received a special congratulations from a from a former Trojans wide receiver, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Delivers Special Message to Lemon

With the social media world reacting to Lemon's win, St. Brown sent a message to Lemon, that USC Football delivered on their social media pages.

St. Brown's message regarded Lemon's elite wide receiver traits that make him one of the strongest in college football, and a heartfelt message as a former wide receiver who wore the Cardinal and Gold.

"It's prestigious, it's one that is well-regarded, and you've done it all man," St. Brown said. "...Watching you play on Saturday's has been a blessing.. You're route-running, ability to catch the ball anywhere on the field, the way you compete every play... You've done things that us as former USC wideouts have dreamed of doing, you did it."

St. Brown was one of USC's most highly regarded wide receivers during his time in South Central. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver was the No. 2 player in the state of California and was a five-star prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. In three seasons with the Trojans, St. Brown recorded 178 receptions on 2,270 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns and one rushing.

Since his fourth round NFL Draft selection to the Detroit Lions, St. Brown has been one of the most consistent NFL wide receivers. Through 13 games, St. Brown has tallied 81 receptions on 976 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Lemon's Legacy Paves Way For 2026 Talent

The Trojans just signed the No. 1 2026 recruiting class, their first top-ranked class since the Pete Carroll era, and the first non-SEC program since 2008. Among the class is a plethora of talented wide receivers and pass-catchers.

With Lemon likely leaving USC for the NFL Draft in 2026, coach Lincoln Riley and staff will turn to the 2026 talent to help continue the wide receiver legacy Lemon implemented.

Come the spring, USC welcomes four-star wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver and three-stars Ja'Myron Baker and Roderick Tenezo, with four-star Ethan "Boobie" Feaster enrolling in the fall. Dixon-Wyatt took to social media to spread the Trojan spirit after Lemon's honor.

Similar to Lemon's Southern California roots, Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt, Baker and Weaver are all Southern California transplants, reinstating what USC is known for with heavy California high school recruiting.

Although the status of wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane unknown, whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or return for one more year, the wide receiver will be one of the deepest on the Trojans roster come next season. True freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines cemented himself as one of USC's stars, with his career-high 141 receiving yards on six receptions and one touchdown in USC's 42-27 loss to Oregon.

Lemon’s honor helped reestablish USC’s West Coast talent pipeline and set the tone for future generations of Trojan football.

