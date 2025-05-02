5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Commits to USC Trojans, Adds to No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans landed a big commitment on Friday from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill. The top-ranked player in the state of Ohio chose the Trojans over offers from Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State. Hill is the second five-star to commit to USC in as many days, joining IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
The Trojans now have commitments from three of the top 10 cornerbacks in the 2026 cycle in Hill, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star RJ Sermons and Loyola (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart.
"What separated USC for me was how consistent they were with their recruitment of me and how they treated me and my family so well every time I got down there,” Hill told 247Sports.
Since the turn of the new year, the Trojans have gone all-in on landing the No. 3 ranked cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn each visited Hill in January and then Hill visited campus for the first time with his family in January. Hill was blown away by his time in Los Angeles and the Trojans quickly started gaining momentum for the highly coveted cornerback.
Hill visited USC twice this spring, once on March 29 for the Trojans first padded practice of spring ball and then again last weekend for the Trojan Olympics, where he informed Lincoln Riley that he would be committing.
"I'm 1000% locked in with USC, and that's where I want to make a name for myself,” Hill told 247Sports.
USC has been on the recruiting trail and show no signs of slowing down heading into the summer. The Trojans are now up to the 26 commitments in the 2026 cycle and boast the No. 1 ranked class according to every recruiting site.
They have established a strong recruiting footprint in the Midwest. In addition to Hill, USC also holds commitments from Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston and Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones.