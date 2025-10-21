Eric Musselman, USC Trojans Establishing New Defensive Identity with Revamped Roster
In their first live action of the 2025–26 season, the USC Trojans locked in defensively to secure a 60–51 exhibition win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.
Under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans showed that this rebuilt roster is already buying into a defense-first mindset — one that controlled pace, forced turnovers, and set the tone early in Los Angeles.
Building an Identity
The win wasn’t about offensive fireworks. It was about cohesion, communication, and commitment on the defensive end — three pillars Musselman has emphasized since taking over.
USC forced 15 turnovers, recorded 11 blocks, and came up with 12 steals while holding LMU to just 28 percent shooting from the field.
“Defensively, we were really, really good, especially in the first half,” Musselman said after the game. “Offensively, we have a lot of areas for growth.”
Those first-half defensive numbers backed him up.
LMU managed only 19 points before halftime, as the Trojans’ rotations and length smothered nearly every look inside.
For a team that finished 14th in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency last season, Saturday was a promising first glimpse of a major turnaround.
New Faces, Same Message
Musselman’s revamped lineup featured four new starters — guard Jordan Marsh, forward Ezra Ausar, guard Amarion Dickerson, and forward Jacob Cofie — alongside veteran forward Terrance Williams II, the lone returning starter.
Despite being a first-time unit, the group played with the kind of connectivity that typically takes weeks to develop.
Off the bench, Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara led the team with 14 points and three assists, including several key buckets late that halted LMU’s second-half rally.
Freshman guard Jordan Marsh added 12 points in his Trojan debut, while Gabe Dynes, the 7-foot-5 transfer from Youngstown State, nearly posted a double-double with nine points, eight rebounds, and six blocks.
“It’s been training camp for a long time now,” Dynes said. “It felt good to just play another team.”
That defensive impact from the frontcourt was something USC lacked last year. Big Ten opponents shot 70 percent at the rim against the Trojans in 2024–25 — one of the worst marks in the nation, per CBB Analytics.
Musselman addressed that weakness in the offseason, adding multiple rim protectors and physical forwards capable of switching and rebounding at a high level.
Dynes, Cofie, and Dickerson showcased that vision in their debut.
“The biggest thing I think of is the defense,” said Williams. “We take pride in the defense. We are a physical team, and we play hard.”
Setting the Tone Early
LMU made a second-half push, cutting the lead to single digits late, but USC’s discipline and interior dominance held firm.
Baker-Mazara and Marsh combined for 10 of the Trojans’ final 14 points, preserving the nine-point win in a game where offense often came at a premium.
USC finished with 21 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint — both indicators of effort and energy rather than execution.
Those numbers matter this time of year, especially for a group establishing an identity around toughness and defense.
USC will travel to Phoenix to face Grand Canyon on Oct. 25 for their second preseason exhibition before opening the regular season next month.