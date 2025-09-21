All Trojans

Why USC Trojans Are a Strong Choice to Make Their First-Ever College Football Playoff

The USC Trojans have drawn national attention, leading the FBS in total offense and pacing the Big Ten in passing yards after three weeks. Analyst Chris Fallica believes that production could position USC for its first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Teddy King


Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts following the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
As college football competition heats up entering a competitive week 4 of conference matchups and ranked contests, the race for the College Football Playoff is on. 

While some preseason predictions have shifted since August, the USC Trojans have earned the hopes of college football analysts, especially FOX Sports’ Chris Fallica. 

Chris Fallica Predicts First CFP for USC Trojans


Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The No. 25 ranked USC Trojans have shown college football fans their talent across the board, leading FBS in offensive yards with 1,812 through three games. 

What Fallica noted on today’s Big Noon Kickoff episode was the strength of the defensive line and their receiving corps, along with their favorable chances in the upcoming schedule.

“If you’re looking for another team that no one has mentioned that’s likely to make their first playoff appearance, I think it’s USC,” Fallica said on today’s coverage of Big Noon Kickoff. “They go 3-2 against that schedule, a 10-2 USC team with a defensive line that looks the part, with that receiving corps, they might be that fourth team from the Big Ten to make the College Football Playoff.”

Fallica’s 3-2 schedule prediction comes from the notable remaining matchups on the Trojans schedule. On the road, USC plays at Illinois on Sept. 27, at Notre Dame Oct. 18, at Nebraska Nov. 1 and at Oregon Nov. 22. At home, the Trojans face Michigan on Oct. 11. 

The Trojans have the chance to make history under coach Lincoln Riley, and secure a CFP berth for the first time in program history. Especially at their pace and production this season, it’s possible Riley could return to the College Football Playoff, with a new program. 

Why Fallica’s Take on USC Adds Up

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) points during a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans 7-6 overall and 4-5 conference record in 2024 left Trojan fans with little hope for a turnaround season, and any dream of CFP or Big Ten title contention whatsoever. 

USC’s resume for this season has been impressive, especially from an explosive offense under Riley. Quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the conference with 989 passing yards through three games, and wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon place in the top 10 of Big Ten receiving leaders.

The running back room is also impressive, especially with two transfers leading the way in Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Jordan and Sanders have combined for 446 rushing yards and five touchdowns thus far, and fans should see a lot more from them for the rest of the season. Running back King Miller also has an impressive start with 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns

What also makes the Trojans roster special is the amount of new talent already making a difference on the field. In particular, Jordan, Sanders, true freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines, true freshman defensive tackle Jakheem Stewart and NC State transfer safety Bishop Fitzgerald. 

Hines has been one of the more impressive receivers with the Trojans, not for his numbers, but based on the tape. Against Purdue, Hines's few big plays were enough to prove his starting spot at a young age. 

Boucard and Stewart have been key forces in the trenches — Boucard earning his first career sack recently, while Stewart, returning from injury, continues to make an impact with timely plays

Fitzgerald has set the tone for the Trojans secondary, leading the conference in interceptions with three, and two of them coming from the Purdue game. What’s notable about Fitzgerald’s playing style is his quarterback background growing up, giving him the upper hand at quarterback reads and meeting the pass before his receiver. 

While the defense has raised concerns for giving up 50 points and multiple penalties, USC’s depth is clear, and the offense has shown it can put up enough through the air and on the ground to outscore opponents.

