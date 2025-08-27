How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Missouri State: YouTube TV, Fox Dispute?
The USC Trojans will kick off their season opener against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Trojans are unranked heading into the season, looking to start the year in a dominating fashion.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are facing pressure heading into the season, hoping to improve on last year’s 7-6 finish.
How To Watch:
The USC Trojans will kick off against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT at L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
YouTube TV - Fox Dispute
With the USC game set to air on the Big Ten Network, there could be issues impacting fans attempting to watch the season opener. There is a current dispute between YouTube TV and Fox Networks, as it was announced that the contract between the two companies expires on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. PT.
If a deal is not agreed upon soon, YouTube TV users may not be able to watch college football games aired on Fox Sports and its affiliates, which include games aired on the Big Ten Network.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 35.5-point favorites against the Missouri State Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total points are 59.5.
USC's Offense To Take Off?
The USC Trojans are entering the season as massive favorites, as the Trojans look to kick off on a high note. Riley is 8-0 in season openers, hoping to keep the streak alive.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is returning to the program with high anticipation as the starter. Maiava started the final four games of 2024, going 3-1, and is on pace to take another step forward with USC.
“He would say he feels like it’s his team. He knows the guys better, and he knows what he’s doing as a player better. It’s a much different situation. There’s a different confidence and swagger with him in the way he plays, the way he interacts with guys, the way he challenges guys, and the way he uplifts guys, ” Riley said of Maiava’s growth.
While Maiava is the starter, it would not be a surprise to see the Trojans’ other quarterbacks earn playing time against the Bears. Freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet, who is set to take over the team after Maiava. He is coming in as a five-star recruit, and USC fans could get a glimpse of the future.
While all the talk is around the quarterback position, USC wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon can make a statement against Missouri State.
The two have the chance to make a name for themselves this season, after Lane led the team in receiving touchdowns (12) and Lemon led in receiving yards (764). To join the two is Boise State transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan, who has the chance to have a breakout year with the Trojans.
The running back room will feature new faces, but transfer Eli Sanders has been impressive throughout the offseason and can open up the offense for the Trojans. USC added depth to the backfield, and the offense can get back to what is expected from Riley's team.
Defense To Set Standard
During the week one matchup, the USC defense has the chance to set a standard of expectations for the year.
The USC Trojans hired defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn ahead of the 2024 season. He helped turn the defense around, and it was one of the most improved defenses in college football. With Lynn returning and the hiring of linebackers coach Rob Ryan, USC has a group of coaches lighting a fire within the defense.
Having linebacker Eric Gentry return this season is a big upgrade. The team will also have returning safety Kamari Ramsey, who finished 2024 with two sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles. The two will bring a veteran presence to the defense, making it hard for opposing offenses to move downfield.
There has been much excitement around freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, but in Riley's injury update ahead of the game, there is a chance fans will have to wait to see him.
Missouri State Looking For Upset Win
The Missouri State Bears are coming off an 8-4 season, but are entering their first year in the FBS in the Conference USA. They will be facing a tough opponent with the USC Trojans, but they have a talented quarterback leading the team.
Bears quarterback Jacob Clark chose to return to the Bears for their debut as an FBS team. He is coming off a season where he passed for 3,604 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Clark should not be counted out, and USC's defense should still play hard.
USC vs. Missouri State Prediction
The USC Trojans will kick off the season with a win, defeating the Missouri State Bears, 38-10.
After USC faces the Missouri State Bears, the Trojans will play the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 6 at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
