Why USC's Record Student Attendance Is Encouraging Sign For Future Seasons
The No. 17 USC Trojans capped off their 2025 regular season, retaining the Victory Bell with a 29-10 win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In addition to keeping the Victory Bell for a second straight year, the Trojans also finished the season with an undefeated record at the Coliseum.
USC's Student Section Shows Out For Rivalry Win vs. UCLA
The hostile crowd at the Coliseum, including the student section, played a significant role in the Trojans pulling away in the second half to beat the Bruins. 10,504 students were present for Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry game against the Bruins, which set a top-five attendance record in USC football's student section history.
In a game where the Trojans trailed the Bruins 10-7 at halftime, the Coliseum's crowd helped USC's defense to stall UCLA's offense on key drives. The crowd forced UCLA's offense to commit multiple penalties on promising drives, including two delay-of-game penalties and a false start.
The Trojans outscored the Bruins 22-0 in the second half, as star wide receiver Makai Lemon's 32-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter helped ignite a spark to USC's offense and sent the Coliseum crowd into a frenzy.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava found success against the Trojans' defense throughout the night, and USC's defense was able to make crucial stops. Iamaleava finished the game throwing for 200 yards and one touchdown on 27-of-38 passing.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Lose Commits During Early Signing Period
MORE: USC Fans Will Love New Projected Bowl Matchup
MORE: USC Pressure Builds on Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Ohio State Commitment
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was also efficient, guiding the Trojans to the win, as he threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-29 passing. Running back King Miller, who fed off the Colsieum crowd, rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
How Hostile Coliseum Crowd Can Help USC Next Season
For a stadium that has experienced its fair share of attendance issues in the past, Saturday's overwhelming crowd is an encouraging sign for USC, as having more fans will benefit the performance in future seasons. Finishing the season undefeated at the Coliseum and attracting large crowds will be especially important as the Trojans approach 2026 with a challenging home schedule.
USC's home schedule at the Coliseum features challenging Big Ten games against Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, and potentially Notre Dame. With USC going 9-3 this season and aiming to reach the College Football Playoff in 2026, having high attendance will be important for the Trojans.
When USC is successful, attendance increases, and having four home games against what should likely be top teams next season will likely further boost the Colsieum crowd. Having a record student attendance is also crucial to on-field success, as throughout college football, it's the student sections that usually bring the most energy compared to the ordinary fan.
USC's undefeated record at the Coliseum this season isn't the first time under coach Lincoln Riley that the Trojans have not lost a home game on the schedule. In 2022, Riley's first season as coach, the Trojans went undefeated at the Coliseum, led by former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.