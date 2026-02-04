Mark Bowman's Wild NIL Deal Signals USC Football’s Growing Influence

Five-star USC Trojans signee Mark Bowman's NIL deal ranks him among the highest-paid recruits from the 2026 class. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Bowman’s total deal value is between $5 and $6.5 million through three years.

In addition to Bowman’s deal, 12 Power Four staff members told On3 that the USC Trojans were the highest spenders of the 2026 class. Bowman is one of USC's top recruits, and his deal proves the Trojans are investing in the football program.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Prove to be Investing in the Program

The USC Trojans may be high spenders, but that proves the program is investing in the football team. Since USC hired general manager Chad Bowden in 2025, the Trojans enhanced their recruiting efforts. Bowden made it clear the team would prioritize recruiting, while still using the transfer portal.

“We’re going to major in high school recruiting and minor in the portal,” Bowden said during his inaugural press conference. “We’re going to keep the best players in California home.”

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowman has since proved that to be true with the 2026 class. The USC Trojans hold the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to On3, featuring 35 commits. More than that, 57 percent of the team’s signees are from California, including Bowman.

In the current landscape of college football, with the growth of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, spending money is an important part of recruiting the top players. USC chose to embrace it, and while they are high spenders, the team is bringing in immense talent.

MORE: Predicting the USC Trojans' Offensive Depth Chart for Next Season

MORE: Los Angeles Rams Linked to USC Trojans in Upcoming NFL Draft

MORE: Early Prediction For USC Trojans' Starting Defense

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

While some players can become starters in their true freshman season, with 35 signees, some will have to wait for their turn. The Trojans can develop these young athletes into starters, and when their time comes, the team can avoid setbacks and keep competing despite roster turnover.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to NIL, the program invested in a new football facility, which will also help the Trojans with recruiting. As USC continues to bring in elite recruiting classes, the Trojans can become a team consistently competing in the College Football Playoff.

Mark Bowman to Make Major Impact for USC’s Offense

Bowman is the No. 31 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 tight end, and the No. 4 player from California, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. While he is among the highest-paid recruits in the nation, the money spent will be worth it if he reaches his potential.

Bowman is both a talented blocker and pass catcher, both of which create a successful tight end. Bowman concluded his third season at Mater Dei with 31 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns. The USC signee chose to forgo his senior year of high school and will get to work with the Trojans in the spring of 2026.

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans lost tight ends Lake McRee, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and Walker Lyons, who entered the transfer portal. Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane declared for the NFL Draft, leaving quarterback Jayden Maiava without several of his top targets.

Without key weapons and the departure of two tight ends, Bowman has a path to become an immediate starter with the program and has the talent to be a role player right away.

With Bowman among the nation's highest-paid recruits, the Trojans are proving they are willing to invest in the program's future.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES