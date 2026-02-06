Texas Tech Recruits Who Could Follow Coach Zarnell Fitch to the USC Trojans

A top candidate for the USC Trojans’ defensive line coaching position is former Texas Tech coach Zarnell Fitch. Texas Tech has received two defensive linemen commits in the 2027 recruiting class, and if Fitch joins USC, he could bring talented prospects with him.

Between Fitch's connection with the defensive line prospects and USC's recruiting success, the Trojans could flip some top commits.

Defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch leads a drill during Texas Tech football practice, Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential Texas Tech Flip Candidates for USC Trojans

One player the USC Trojans could flip if Fitch joins the program is five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. Brwester is not just one of the top defensive line recruits; he is a top prospect from the 2027 class. He has elite athleticism, and with Fitch not returning to the Red Raiders, it would be the perfect opportunity for USC to push to flip his commitment.

Brewster is the No. 6 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player from Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. With Fitch not returning to Texas Tech in 2026, On3 reached out to Brewster, who is keeping his options open.

“Nah we don’t know who the d-line coach is but I have other schools in the mix now,” Brewster told On3.

He went on to tell On3 that he would not say he is still solid with Texas Tech. Although the USC Trojans have not been among the top programs to watch to land Brewster, hiring Fitch could change that.

Nov 12, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch in the first half in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Another recruit that could follow Fitch is three-star defensive lineman Antonio Underwood. With Fitch not returning to Texas Tech, Underwood has decommitted from the program, per Rivals. He is also a Texas native and could look to stay in the area, but with USC’s recruiting momentum, he could follow Fitch to the Trojans.

Fitch has a proven history of developing defensive linemen and putting together a dominant unit. In 2025, Texas Tech’s defense ranked No. 1 in the nation for rushing yards allowed. The Red Raiders averaged just 68.1 yards per game, allowing just eight rushing touchdowns in the season.

Between Fitch’s on-field success and USC’s recruiting momentum, the Trojans could not only flip Texas Tech commits but also bring in some of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the nation with the potential hiring.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC’s Defensive Line to Improve in 2026

Fitch is predicted to be a top candidate for the Trojans because of his connection to USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Fitch was TCU’s defensive line coach for six seasons, where Paterson served as the program’s head coach.

Whether or not the position goes to Fitch, the Trojans have the players who can help the defensive line take a step forward.

The Trojans are retaining several players, including starting edge rushers Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford. Crawford led the Trojans with 5.5 sacks last season, while Shelby totaled 4.5. With both returning for another season, USC’s defensive line will have experienced players in the trenches.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is entering his second season with the program. He joined the Trojans as one of the top prospects from the 2025 class and became a key rotational piece on the defensive line. He finished the season with 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Not only did Stewart spend his true freshman season developing well, but he did so while playing the majority of the season with a stress fracture in his foot. He proved his toughness and showed what he can do while playing with an injury, and Stewart's return in 2026 healthy will be a major boost to the defensive line.

Through USC’s elite 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans signed five-star Luke Wafle, the top edge rusher in the nation per On3, and four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield. Both have the potential to step in and make an immediate impact on the Trojans' defense.

