Final Recruiting Rankings Show Where USC Will Improve the Most

247Sports released its final rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, and USC Trojans signees defensive end Luke Wafle and defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield both earned five-star ratings.

With their improved ratings, the USC Trojans' 2026 recruiting class features three five-star recruits, joining offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC Trojas Add Powerhouses to Defensive Line

The USC Trojans' defense has the chance to take a major step forward in 2026 thanks to its defensive line. Between the team’s returning players and incoming recruits, USC will have talented depth that will win in the trenches.

The Trojans are retaining their starting edge rushers, Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford. Crawford led the Trojans with 5.5 sacks last season, while Shelby totaled 4.5. While the two will likely still start, Wafle will be a valuable addition to the rotation.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Waffle is the No. 7 recruit in the nation, No. 1 edge rusher, and the No. 7 player from New Jersey.

While there was already excitement surrounding Wafle joining the Trojans, his performance in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl showed that USC was getting a dominant player in the trenches. He finished the Navy All-American Bowl with three sacks, a game record according to Rivals. He also had three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

At defensive tackle, the Trojans will have Jahkeem Stewart and Jide Abairi returning to the program. Stewart was a rotational piece throughout 2025, but could step in as a starter this season. Stewart finished the season with 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

MORE: Predicting the USC Trojans' Offensive Depth Chart for Next Season

MORE: Los Angeles Rams Linked to USC Trojans in Upcoming NFL Draft

MORE: Early Prediction For USC Trojans' Starting Defense

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In addition to playing well when rotating in, Stewart proved his toughness, playing the majority of the season with a stress fracture in his foot.

Winfield will only add to the talent on the line. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 29 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 4 player from Texas. Wifield can be disruptive in both the run game and help USC’s pass rush.

USC finished the 2025 season tied No. 58 in allowed rushing yards per game (143.2). With Winfield and Wafle joining the Trojans, USC’s defense as a whole can take a big step forward.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's Elite 2026 Recruiting Class

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are bringing in elite talent on both sides of the ball through their 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans signed 35 players, and according to the 247Sports' composite rankings, they hold the No. 1 class in the nation.

In addition to the three five-star recruits, the Trojans signed 19 four-star athletes, showing the team is bringing in high-quality players.

Four-star wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan Feaster are two exciting players who signed with the program. With USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane departing to the NFL, the two signees have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Trojans’ offense.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Four-star tight end Mark Bowman is in a similar situation as the two wide receiver signees. USC tight end Lake McRee is off to the NFL, while Walker Lyons entered the transfer portal. Bowman is one of the top signees and could turn into a starting tight end in his true freshman season.

With 35 signees, not all will see the field in 2026, but the Trojans are also investing in the future. USC has developed players at a high level, and their recruiting efforts are building a roster that will compete for years to come.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES