What 5-Star Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About NIL After BYU Commitment
Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons made headlines this week with his commitment to the BYU Cougars, bypassing top national programs like the USC Trojans and the Oregon Ducks. Lyons, a 6-foot-2.5, 220-pound signal-caller from Folsom High School in California, is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and the No. 13 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He is also regarded as the top player in the state of California.
The decision to join the BYU Cougars represents a historic win for the program. Lyons becomes BYU’s highest-ranked recruit since 2003 and just the third five-star player in school history. It also marks a significant recruiting loss for the USC Trojans, who had long been considered one of the favorites for Lyons, particularly as they continue building one of the nation’s strongest 2026 classes under coach Lincoln Riley.
Despite recent momentum on the trail, USC ultimately could not hold off BYU, which managed to land Lyons even after the quarterback visited Oregon just one weekend prior. Lyons’ choice is especially notable in today’s name, image and likeness (NIL) era, where elite prospects are frequently influenced by financial offers and brand-building potential.
But according to Lyons himself, NIL was not the deciding factor.
During an appearance Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, Lyons acknowledged the complexity that NIL brings to recruiting while emphasizing that long-term goals matter more.
"It's hard,” Lyons said of navigating his recruitment. “You're thrown a lot of money from a lot of different places. I do have someone who handles it for me. I have an agent. I have a whole team. But it definitely makes it just confusing.”
His response provided a rare level of transparency regarding how top-tier recruits currently manage NIL offers and external pressure. However, Lyons pushed back against the idea that short-term deals should take precedence over long-term development.
"Money is not the biggest part,” he added. “The biggest part is making it to the NFL, because that's where the serious money is. That's where the long-term money is."
For USC fans, Lyons’ comments provide some insight into why the Trojans fell short. Coach Lincoln Riley’s offense has proven to be a reliable pipeline to the pros, with Caleb Williams becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But even that reputation wasn’t enough to secure Lyons, whose choice suggests he values personal development and comfort over pedigree or NIL resources.
Lyons also credited his mother as a guiding voice in his decision-making process, encouraging him to prioritize long-term success over short-term financial gains. That mindset aligned well with BYU’s approach, which reportedly emphasized stability and a strong relationship with the coaching staff. Coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick are now tasked with developing one of the most high-profile quarterbacks to ever commit to the Cougars.
In an era where NIL headlines dominate recruiting, Lyons’ decision and message cut through the noise. It wasn’t about who offered the most, but who gave him the best chance to succeed at the next level.