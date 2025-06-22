4-Star Recruit Khalil Terry Rocks USC Trojans Gear After Michigan State Decommitment
Four-star safety Khalil Terry from Tustin, California, reopened his recruitment on June 15 when he decommitted from Michigan State. He is the No. 201 overall prospect and No. 21 safety, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2027 cycle.
Terry, who started as a freshman, is one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2027 class, holding offers from programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Penn State, LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame, among many others, but one school could be emerging as the new leader.
Terry rocked a USC Trojans arm sleeve and towel, while competing at a 7v7 on tournament hosted by Steelers cornerback Thomas Graham. He became the latest rising junior to do so. Four-star receiver recruit Quentin Hale did the same twice last month while he was participating in college showcases.
USC has loaded up on defensive backs in the 2026 class, holding commitments from five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer, three-star cornerback Joshua Holland and three-star safety Madden Riordan. Five-star cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class last month and will officially enroll on campus next month.
With Southern California flooded with blue-chip recruits in the secondary in the 2027 class, they plan to do the same with defensive backs coach Doug Belk and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed leading the charge.
The Trojans has picked up a crystal ball to land five-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the top-ranked player in the state. Williams has been a frequent visitor at USC and developed good relationships with multiple members of the coaching and personnel staff.
Four-star safety Danny Lang from Mater Dei High School has been on campus multiple times this year, including twice this past week for camps. His teammate, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington is also a high priority target for the Trojans.
USC has successfully rebuilt his recruiting pipeline with the national powerhouse, holding commitments from five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star tight end Shaun Scott. They are looking to continue that momentum into the 2027 class with Lang and Washington.
USC has their eyes on another pair of defensive backs from the Trinity League in St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerbacks Jailen Hill and Jacob Whitehead.
Other notable defensive back targets in Southern California include, four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson, four-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star cornerback Evan Mack, four-star safety Gavin Williams and four-star safety Myles Baker.
The Trojans do not hold a commitment in the 2027 cycle yet but are making a strong push this summer to get a head start.
With USC's 2026 class already having 30 commitments in June, will Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff pursue another large group of recruits in 2027?