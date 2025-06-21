All Trojans

Judge Upholds $1.4 Million Defamation Award Against USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush

Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush suffered a legal setback this week, as a Van Nuys judge upheld an arbitrator’s decision to award nearly $1.4 million in a defamation case brought against him by Lloyd Lake. The ruling stems from comments Bush made during a 2022 podcast appearance and on social media that were found to violate a non-disparagement agreement established in a prior settlement between the two parties.

Dec 31, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush during the Rose Bowl Hall fo Fame Induction Ceremony at University Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The defamation lawsuit was filed in February 2023 by Lloyd Lake, a San Diego businessman tied to the USC football sanctions in the mid-2000s. Lake and his parents, Roy and Barbara Gunner, alleged that Bush publicly disparaged them in violation of a settlement agreement dating back to 2010.

Their complaint cited remarks Bush made on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, where he accused Lake of blackmail and made exaggerated claims about his criminal record, along with a later social media post in which Bush falsely labeled Lake a convicted rapist.

According to the LA Times, the statements prompted what the plaintiffs described as a wave of public hostility. Their home was vandalized with threatening graffiti, including a message that read, “Help Reggie Bush Get His Trophy Back F— Crook,” alongside the number “187,” which is associated with California’s penal code for murder. The plaintiffs blamed the act on “unknown bad actors” they believed acted “on behalf of or at the direction of Bush."

The arbitrator in the case, Jeffrey G. Benz, ruled in Lake’s favor, awarding $500,000 in damages as well as more than $880,000 in attorneys’ fees and legal costs. Bush’s legal team challenged the ruling, arguing that Benz had overstepped his authority. However, Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Eric Harmon rejected that argument and reaffirmed the arbitrator’s decision.

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; FOX Sports personality Reggie Bush before the Big Ten Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This outcome marks the latest chapter in a long-running saga between Bush and Lake that stretches back nearly two decades. Lake previously filed a lawsuit in 2007, alleging that he and another businessman had provided improper benefits to Bush and his family while Bush was a star player at USC. That lawsuit ultimately led to major NCAA sanctions against the Trojans, including the vacating of their 2004 national championship and Bush’s voluntary return of the Heisman Trophy.

While public opinion around Bush has shifted over time, especially amid changes to name, image, and likeness rules in college athletics, the judge’s decision underscores that the legal dispute with Lake is not yet fully behind him.

In today's world of recruiting, some NIL is expected to attract any star player to your campus, a far cry from the days of Reggie Bush.

Reggie Bush during a 2004 USC game. Xxx Usc Col State Bush Td Rh563 Jpg S Fbc Usa Ca / Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Although Bush’s team succeeded in keeping much of their case under seal, the court’s ruling signals a costly defeat in a case rooted in one of college football’s most infamous scandals.

NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

