Judge Upholds $1.4 Million Defamation Award Against USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush
Legendary USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush suffered a legal setback this week, as a Van Nuys judge upheld an arbitrator’s decision to award nearly $1.4 million in a defamation case brought against him by Lloyd Lake. The ruling stems from comments Bush made during a 2022 podcast appearance and on social media that were found to violate a non-disparagement agreement established in a prior settlement between the two parties.
The defamation lawsuit was filed in February 2023 by Lloyd Lake, a San Diego businessman tied to the USC football sanctions in the mid-2000s. Lake and his parents, Roy and Barbara Gunner, alleged that Bush publicly disparaged them in violation of a settlement agreement dating back to 2010.
Their complaint cited remarks Bush made on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, where he accused Lake of blackmail and made exaggerated claims about his criminal record, along with a later social media post in which Bush falsely labeled Lake a convicted rapist.
According to the LA Times, the statements prompted what the plaintiffs described as a wave of public hostility. Their home was vandalized with threatening graffiti, including a message that read, “Help Reggie Bush Get His Trophy Back F— Crook,” alongside the number “187,” which is associated with California’s penal code for murder. The plaintiffs blamed the act on “unknown bad actors” they believed acted “on behalf of or at the direction of Bush."
The arbitrator in the case, Jeffrey G. Benz, ruled in Lake’s favor, awarding $500,000 in damages as well as more than $880,000 in attorneys’ fees and legal costs. Bush’s legal team challenged the ruling, arguing that Benz had overstepped his authority. However, Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Eric Harmon rejected that argument and reaffirmed the arbitrator’s decision.
This outcome marks the latest chapter in a long-running saga between Bush and Lake that stretches back nearly two decades. Lake previously filed a lawsuit in 2007, alleging that he and another businessman had provided improper benefits to Bush and his family while Bush was a star player at USC. That lawsuit ultimately led to major NCAA sanctions against the Trojans, including the vacating of their 2004 national championship and Bush’s voluntary return of the Heisman Trophy.
While public opinion around Bush has shifted over time, especially amid changes to name, image, and likeness rules in college athletics, the judge’s decision underscores that the legal dispute with Lake is not yet fully behind him.
In today's world of recruiting, some NIL is expected to attract any star player to your campus, a far cry from the days of Reggie Bush.
Although Bush’s team succeeded in keeping much of their case under seal, the court’s ruling signals a costly defeat in a case rooted in one of college football’s most infamous scandals.