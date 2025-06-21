All Trojans

USC Trojans' State-of-the-Art Football Facility Construction Update

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are set to move into the Bloom Football Performance Center in summer of 2026, and construction on the new facility appears to be happening on schedule with the final beam of the frame lifted during the week.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to media after the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to media after the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Chet Strange-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have shown a clear investment into the football program with the hiring of coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, combined with the recent success on the recruiting trail. When it comes to facilities, the Trojans are sparing no expense with their latest construction project.

Named the Bloom Football Performance Center, Riley and the USC football program are expected to move into their new facility in 2026. USC senior associate athletic director for football Dave Emerick recently posted an update of the construction as the final beam was lifted over the frame of the building.

The new space will be 163,000 square feet, doubling the square footage available to the football program in the John McKay Center.

General view of the John McKay center and Heritage hall and Howard Jones Field on the campus of the USC Trojans.
Aug 21, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of the John McKay center and Heritage hall and Howard Jones Field on the campus of the USC Trojans / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Trojans play in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, one of the most historic and famous stadiums in the country, the USC football program has not had the facilities to match other top programs in college football, until now.

"The Bloom Football Performance Center, scheduled to open in summer 2026, includes two full-length outdoor practice fields – one turf and one natural grass – and a three-story building featuring state-of-the-art spaces dedicated to helping USC's student-athletes reach their fullest potential in all aspects of life," the Trojans announced when construction began.

In the same statement, Riley praised the Trojans' commitment to student-athletes and the football program as a whole.

"USC offers the best of the best; from academics to location to athletics, it's first-class in every way. Now, we will have the football facility to match. With the continually evolving demands of college football, this facility is going to be on the cutting-edge of sports science, media, recovery and nutrition, with top-of-the-line resources to offer our student-athletes. It's going to be the perfect home for our team," said Riley.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Renderings for the Bloom Football Performance Center reveal some of the amenities that will be provided to future student-athletes at USC. When the new facility opens, the Trojans are getting a new locker room, meeting rooms, weight room, players lounges, hydrotherapy pools, and more. Also designed into the building are event spaces to host USC families, alumni, and/or recruits.

According to the Trojan Athletic Fund, USC has raised $174 million with a goal of $225 million for the new Athletics West campus that will feature the Bloom Football Performance Center as well as a new stadium at Dedeaux Field for the Trojans baseball program.

Despite not yet having access to the brand new, state-of-the-art facility, the Trojans currently hold the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the class of 2026, according to both On3 and 247Sports. What will Riley, Bowden, and the rest of USC's coaches be able to accomplish on the recruiting trail once the Bloom Football Performance Center opens?

