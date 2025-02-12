Will Sam Darnold Re-Sign With Minnesota Vikings? Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Interested
After a stellar campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Sam Darnold is set to become a free agent when the market officially opens in March.
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are interested in the former USC Trojans quarterback in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
I think the Raiders are going to make a play for Sam Darnold," said Schefter. "I think Sam Darnold's a candidate to be the Raiders quarterback. Let's see whether Minnesota lets him go or not, but let's see if that works out with Sam Darnold lining up in Vegas."
The Raiders were mentioned as a potential destination for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, suggesting a pairing between Rodgers and Las Vegas limited owner Tom Brady. However, Schefter was quick to shut down that idea, instead suggesting Darnold as the quarterback the Raiders will sign in free agency.
The former USC Trojans leader had the best season of his career with Minnesota and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, and he figures to be one of the top free agents available. Will Minnesota try to re-sign Darnold? The Vikings will also have to decide between signing Darnold and entrusting the offense to J.J. McCarthy after drafting him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders, on the other hand, have undergone numerous changes in the offseason, beginning with the hiring of coach Pete Carroll, another former Trojan. Carroll's coaching staff is highlighted by offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL earning an average of $6 million annually. The Raiders have shown a clear investment in the future with the hirings of Kelly as well as defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Will they continue to invest and sign Darnold?
The Raiders have the second-most cap space available in the NFL, and the only franchise with more is the New England Patriots. While Las Vegas has hired the franchise's leader and the team's coordinators, the most important question remains under center for the Raidres. Who will be the quarterback for Las Vegas?
In 2024, quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew split starting duties at quarterback for Las Vegas, and the Raiders finished the season 4-13, far behind the rest of the AFC West.
The Raiders have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning they can attempt to find their future franchise quarterback through the draft as well. Last year, the Atlanta Falcons surprised everyone by drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick after signing Kirk Cousins to a contract worth $180 million.
Would Las Vegas do the same and sign Darnold while also drafting a quarterback? The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year deal for $10 million before drafting McCarthy. However, Darnold figures to be a much more expensive free agent this offseason, and he is expected to sign a longer deal as well.
The former Trojans quarterback had a career year with Minnesota in 2024, passing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Darnold was a finalist for the AP Comeback Player of the Year, but the award went to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL free agency does not begin until March 10, leaving Darnold's future unclear until then.