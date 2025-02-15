USC Trojans Recruiting Target Ethan Feaster Reclassifies, 4-Star Wide Receiver
Four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster is reclassifying from the class of 2027 to the class of 2026. Feaster has been a target for the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley. Now his recruitment has been sped up, the the Trojans remain one of his top choices.
Before reclassifying, Feaster was the No. 1 recruit from Texas, and the No. 4 prospect from the class of 2027, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Feaster is now ranked as the No. 127 player in the nation, the No. 20 wide receiver, and the No. 16 player from Texas.
Feaster is coming off a high school football season where he had 57 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Feaster spoke to On3 about why he chose to reclassify, saying he feels ready for college.
“I saw (Alabama’s) Ryan Williams do it,” Feaster told On3. “That was the biggest thing. I felt like I can do it. I felt like I was ready for college.”
It was not an easy decision for Feaster and his family. The wide receiver spoke to his coaches about the decision.
“It was really me, my coaches and parents talked about it real hard,” Feaster said. “I brought it up first. My parents were iffy on it. Once my coach told me the pros and the cons there were way more pros and my parents were like its the right move.”
One major element that led to Feater’s decision was NIL. Money will not be the only reason the wide receiver picks a school. Feaster still values culture and what is best for him, but it does play a factor.
“I don’t want to go somewhere based off money. I’m going to go somewhere I still got a good amount of money but I’m in a good position, good culture and great surroundings. That’s the biggest thing,” Feaster told On3. “The pros were getting my parents in a better situation was one thing. I had done everything in high school people could think about. It was like what more can I do in high school.”
Despite speeding up the process, Feaster is still considering several schools. In addition to the USC Trojans, Feaster is interested in Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Feaster has spoken highly about the USC Trojans in the past, highlighting the culture and the way the program develops wide receivers.
“To me I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
The wide receiver has an official visit with the USC Trojans set for June 6. It will be his first visit with the Trojans. Feaster has already had three visits with Texas and two with Texas A&M.
The USC Trojans have had success recruiting the class of 2026. Per On3, the recruiting class for USC ranks No. 2 in the nation. The Trojans' lone wide receiver recruit is three-star receiver, Ja’Myron Baker. With Feaster reclassifying, USC has a chance to add another dominant player to its class of 2026 recruits.