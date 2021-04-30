New York Jets Newest Draft Pick Sends Message to Fans

It's been less than 24-hours since the New York Jets traded up for USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, and it's very clear that the fan base and franchise are excited to have him on their roster.

Vera-Tucker spoke out for the first time since his first round selection in a Twitter post writing:

"J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS! I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to be a JET. Let’s get to work!"

On Friday morning USC head coach Clay Helton shared that he spoke with the former Trojan over the phone after the Jets made their No. 14 selection.

"Congratulations to Alijah Vera-Tucker. So happy for him and his family" said Helton.

"Had a chance to talk with him last night, and his family last night. To see the joy, what a great story and what a great Trojan. Appreciate everything that he has accomplished here and everything that he has done for us." [Helton]

Vera-Tucker was projected to be a first round pick, as he's an extremely versatile lineman who can play both tackle and guard. After the Jets drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, they traded up picks to No.14 to secure some protection for their new rookie QB.

Vera-Tucker spent four seasons with the USC Trojans. He appeared in 31 games in his career, with 19 starts.

