NFL Expert Votes Amon-Ra St. Brown 'Biggest Sleeper' Heading into Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have a serious weapon on their hands.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised for a breakout rookie season with Detroit, despite being a fourth round NFL draft pick.

The former USC wideout impressed Lions' personnel during mini camp, and heads into the 2021 season highly motivated to succeed.

"I’m never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft,” St. Brown told reporters after the NFL Draft. “That’s kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I’m thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind, and it just motivates me to do more."

Many believe Amon-Ra didn't receive enough credit for his diverse skillset during the draft process, and Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport agrees. In fact, Davenport believes St. Brown is one of the biggest 'sleepers' in the NFL heading into training camp.

"The Detroit Lions are in the opening stages of a ground-up rebuild. There's a new quarterback in the Motor City in Jared Goff. The wide receiver corps was rocked by the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency.

The team signed veterans Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, but those players aren't world-beaters, creating an ideal situation for a rookie wideout. The Lions didn't draft Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first round in April. Or on Day 2. But the fourth-rounder has an excellent opportunity to play early, and he told Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports he's been busy trying to develop a rapport with his new quarterback. "I love Jared. He's awesome, awesome dude. Great quarterback who understands the game," St. Brown said.

"He's taught me some things about certain routes and things Cooper Kupp did with him back with the Rams that he loved. He checks in on me." The proverbial door is wide open for St. Brown to make a major dent as a rookie. All he has to do is run through it."

Amon-Ra St. Brown [USA TODAY]

St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class alongside DeVonta Smith, Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle. However, there is no denying that he is tremendously productive, valuable, and versatile. During his career at USC St. Brown tallied 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards.

Expect St. Brown to give Detroit’s wideout group a boost or contribute significantly on special teams, as he proved he can excel at both during his college career.

