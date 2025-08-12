WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Drake London Makes Terrific Catch in Practice
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London wowed the fans in attendance at the Falcons joint practice with the Tennessee Titans with a spectacular catch in 1v1 drills. Check out the snag from the former USC Trojans star.
Drake London Makes Great Catch During 1v1 Drills
Second-year Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. appears to have found his new No. 1 target in wide receiver Drake London. Here’s Penix delivering a pass to London, who goes up and gets it down the sideline against the Titans’ defensive back.
Drake London Enters Fourth NFL Season
Drake London was selected in No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft. These three seasons have not been easy for the Falcons, with seemingly a different coach and starting quarterback each year. They have failed to reach the playoffs since 2017. One of the bright spots during this stretch has been the emergence of London.
In his rookie season, London hauled in 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns. As a second year player in 2023, London had 69 catches for 905 yards and two touchdowns. 2024 was his breakout season as a professional.
In 2024, Drake London had 100 receptions for 1,271 yards, and nine touchdowns. He led Atlanta in all three of these categories. What does 2025 have in store for London?
A New Starting Quarterback in Atlanta?
Having a consistent starting quarterback is not something that Drake London has had in his time with the Atlanta Falcons. In his young career, the Falcons have started Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Kirk Cousins, and Michael Penix Jr.
It was a wacky offseason heading into the 2024 season for the Falcons. They signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract. Later this offseason, the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. Considering the amount of money they had just paid Cousins and Penix being on the older end for a rookie, this was a stunner.
Cousins started most of the season for Atlanta, but they ended up giving the starting nod to Penix late in the year when Cousins and the Falcons were struggling. Penix started three games, going 1-2. They finished the season 8-9.
In his three starts, Penix threw for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a pass completion percentage of 58.1. The now 25-year-old Penix is ready to get his sophomore season in the NFL underway.
Somehow, Kirk Cousins is still on this Falcons roster. With it expected that Penix will be the Week One starter, Cousins is a candidate to get traded. There are a handful of teams out there with no immediate solution at quarterback as the season approaches, and Cousins would provide exactly that.