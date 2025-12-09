Makai Lemon Could Rewrite USC History In NFL Draft
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has had arguably the best season for a wide receiver in college football for the 2025 season. Lemon ranks top 10 in the country for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and receptions. He is one of the finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the best receiver in college football.
This was Lemon’s third collegiate season, so he will be eligible to enter to the 2026 NFL Draft if he chooses to do so. How high would Lemon be selected?
Will Lemon Be Earliest USC Receiver Drafted Since Keyshawn Johnson?
PFF released a mock for 2026 NFL Draft following conference championship weekend. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon has not announced if he will be turning pro or returning to the Trojans for his fourth season. This mock draft has Lemon as the No. 7 overall selection, going to the New York Jets.
This would make Lemon the highest drafted USC wide receiver since Keyshawn Johnson was selected No. 1 overall out of USC in the 1996 NFL Draft. Johnson was coming off an elite 1995 season with 90 receptions for 1,218 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He had an 11-year NFL career with three Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship.
Since Johnson was selected No. 1 overall, there have been five USC receivers taken in the first round of the NFL Draft: R. Jay Soward, Mike Williams, Nelson Agholor, Drake London, and Jordan Addison.
London was the highest drafted player of this group, being selected No. 8 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. USC has had the second most players drafted all-time, with 530. They only trail the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who has had 532 players selected.
This season for USC, Lemon has 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has another two touchdowns on the ground. The connection between USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and Lemon has been the primary reason for the Trojans’ explosive offense this season that has averaged 36.5 points per game.
Will Lemon Play in Alamo Bowl vs. TCU?
Lemon’s status along with other potential pro-bound Trojans when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl is currently up in the air as they could opt out to get ready for the NFL Draft. USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked about this by reporters in his media availably along with TCU coach Sonny Dykes.
“We got some guys obviously rear are looking to make decisions on this bowl and if they’re turning pro or how that’s going to play out,” Riley said. “I think that will clarify here in the next few weeks. I don’t have any announcement as far as now.”
