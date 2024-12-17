Auburn Tigers Land Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Mason Murphy From USC Trojans
Now that the NCAA transfer portal has been open for over a week, players are beginning to find new homes for 2025. Former USC Trojans offensive tackle Mason Murphy is transferring to the Auburn Tigers.
Murphy was a three-star prospect from the class of 2021. The offensive lineman joined the Trojans in 2021, not seeing any game action. In 2021, he had to get surgery on his left foot after fracturing it. In 2022, Murphy’s playing time increased, starting in three games and playing in all 14 games. Through his time with the Trojans, Murphy started in 22 games, appearing in 39. In 2024, Murphy played 860 total snaps and 797 offensive snaps, both a team-high.
Murphy entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 and is one of the four offensive linemen from USC to do so. He has one year left of eligibility. As a transfer, the On3 Industry Rankings lists Murphy as the No. 17 offensive lineman and a three-star player. Murphy is a valuable athlete who can move around on the offensive line. With USC, he started five games at right guard, three at left tackle, and 14 at right tackle.
“The last 4 years have been the greatest experience I have been a part of. The relationships and memories I have made here will last me my lifetime and I am forever grateful for them. To my teammates, you guys have become my family away from home. Thank you for the friendships and memories that we have made here,” Murphy posted on Instagram.
“To my coaches, thank you for the opportunities you have given me to grow. I will forever be grateful for the investments put into me. A lot of thought and reflection has gone into this and though this was an extremely difficult decision, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with my remaining year of eligibility.”
On Dec. 17, Murphy signed with Auburn to play for Hugh Freeze’s Tigers. The offensive line was a need for the Tigers, and this is the second lineman they have brought in in the last 24 hours.
The USC Trojans will have little veteran experience on the offensive line in 2025. In addition to Murphy, USC offensive linemen Amos Talalele, Gino Quinones, and Kalolo Ta’aga entered the portal. Offensive lineman Elijah Paige will likely be the only returning player between the transfer portal and the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Trojans were hit hard once the transfer portal opened. When asked about the number of players entering the portal, USC coach Lincoln Riley talked about it being the way that college football is now.
“I don’t know that it’s so much as ‘convince.’ I think you lay out the things we want to do, and you lay out how we see them. Every player’s got to look at their own situation and decide if they see that as a fit,” Riley said. “So, you try not to get too attached to it. It’s just the world that we’re in right now.”
While the Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class has four offensive linemen, veteran players are also important. The USC Trojans are expected to be active in recruiting offensive linemen from the portal.
