Caleb Williams Shows Off His USC Ties at NBA All-Star Weekend
In this story:
The NBA All-Star Game is taking place from Feb. I3-15 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and a familiar USC face is made his way back for a celebrity 3-point content.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who played at USC from 2022-23, is coming back to Los Angeles to participate in the NBA All-Star Activities, and his footwear came courtesy of the Trojans and USC basketball coach Eric Musselman.
Caleb Williams Wearing USC Colorway Shoes at NBA All-Star Weekend
Williams went head-to-head with Internet personality Druski for a celebrating slam dunk and 3-point contest, and showed off his USC custom shoes on his Instagram story ahead of the contest. The shoes Williams showed off were the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the USC colorway. Celebrities alongside Williams include BMX athlete Nigel Sylveste and iconic commerical star "Jake from State Farm."
Williams is coming off a successful second-year campaign in Chicago, leading the Bears to a 12-7 overall record and an NFL Divisional appearance. Prior to the Playoffs, Williams also became the single-season passing leader with 3,942 total yards through the regular season.
Despite their overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional, Williams delivered nine fourth quarter comebacks with highlight reel throws, that reminded NFL fans why Williams was drafted No. 1 overall. The 6-foot-1 signal caller from Washington, D.C., has no formal background in basketball, but is drive for competition should help stay in the game.
Caleb Williams Can Be A Dominant NFC Quarterback In Year Three
Going into year two in coach Ben Johnson's system, Williams could develop into an absolute threat in the NFC. Johnson’s first year as the Bears’ head coach delivered a one-year turnaround, going from 5–12 to 12–7 in his debut season. The offensive mastermind has maximized Williams’ strengths, and it showed on the field.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won the MVP after leading the NFL in multiple categories this year, but Williams kept up during their overtime thriller in the NFL Divisional round. As Williams continues to showcase his growth, his third season in the NFL could put him firmly in MVP conversations.
Williams followed a similar development path in college, which started under coach Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. In his freshman season, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 27 total touchdowns and just four as the starting quarterback in just eight games. The next season at USC under Riley, Williams talent shone through, and resulted in 4,537 passing yards, 52 total touchdowns, five interceptions and the 2022 Heisman Trophy award as the starting quarterback.
Although the 2023 season record did not reflect the quarterback Williams was, his No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick soon blossomed into the signal-caller he is today and is bound to lead Chicago back to another NFL Playoff appearance.
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.