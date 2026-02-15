Caleb Williams Shows Off His USC Ties at NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA All-Star Game is taking place from Feb. I3-15 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and a familiar USC face is made his way back for a celebrity 3-point content.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who played at USC from 2022-23, is coming back to Los Angeles to participate in the NBA All-Star Activities, and his footwear came courtesy of the Trojans and USC basketball coach Eric Musselman.

Caleb Williams Wearing USC Colorway Shoes at NBA All-Star Weekend

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams went head-to-head with Internet personality Druski for a celebrating slam dunk and 3-point contest, and showed off his USC custom shoes on his Instagram story ahead of the contest. The shoes Williams showed off were the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the USC colorway. Celebrities alongside Williams include BMX athlete Nigel Sylveste and iconic commerical star "Jake from State Farm."

Caleb Williams is ready for the NBA celebrity 3-point contest tonight pic.twitter.com/JgYX5kDbvY — Dave (@davebfr) February 13, 2026

Williams is coming off a successful second-year campaign in Chicago, leading the Bears to a 12-7 overall record and an NFL Divisional appearance. Prior to the Playoffs, Williams also became the single-season passing leader with 3,942 total yards through the regular season.

MORE: The One USC Coaching Change With Bigger Impact Than Anyone Predicted

MORE: Lincoln Riley Just Spoke Honestly About the Big Ten And SEC

MORE: Jayden Maiava Faces a New Challenger in California’s Quarterback Race

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Despite their overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional, Williams delivered nine fourth quarter comebacks with highlight reel throws, that reminded NFL fans why Williams was drafted No. 1 overall. The 6-foot-1 signal caller from Washington, D.C., has no formal background in basketball, but is drive for competition should help stay in the game.

Caleb Williams Can Be A Dominant NFC Quarterback In Year Three

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Going into year two in coach Ben Johnson's system, Williams could develop into an absolute threat in the NFC. Johnson’s first year as the Bears’ head coach delivered a one-year turnaround, going from 5–12 to 12–7 in his debut season. The offensive mastermind has maximized Williams’ strengths, and it showed on the field.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won the MVP after leading the NFL in multiple categories this year, but Williams kept up during their overtime thriller in the NFL Divisional round. As Williams continues to showcase his growth, his third season in the NFL could put him firmly in MVP conversations.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams followed a similar development path in college, which started under coach Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. In his freshman season, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, 27 total touchdowns and just four as the starting quarterback in just eight games. The next season at USC under Riley, Williams talent shone through, and resulted in 4,537 passing yards, 52 total touchdowns, five interceptions and the 2022 Heisman Trophy award as the starting quarterback.

Although the 2023 season record did not reflect the quarterback Williams was, his No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick soon blossomed into the signal-caller he is today and is bound to lead Chicago back to another NFL Playoff appearance.

Recommended Articles