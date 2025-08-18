All Trojans

What Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Said About Caleb Williams' NFL Preseason Play

In the Chicago Bears 38-0 shutout victory over the Buffalo Bills, Bears fans were able to see the talent coach Ben Johnson holds on his roster, especially quarterback Caleb Williams. The former USC Trojans star's debut started with a 36-yard touchdown pass on the first drive.

Teddy King

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears are 2-0 in NFL preseason play, and are delivering desired results just like Bears fans were oping for, especially from quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for Chicago with the bar set high, by the former USC Trojans star himself.

Williams is More Than Capable Of Leading the Bears Offense

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams NFL Preseason Win Buffalo Bills Solider Field Offense Rome Odunze Coach Ben Johnson Quarterback
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

His first year was promising if you exclude the Bear's 5-12 overall record. Williams threw for 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns as a rookie, a season performance Bears fan have not seen since Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Tribusky led Chicago's offense.

While Preseason is not the real deal, like regular season is, teams utilize the game setting to give players reps, no matter the skill level.

In Chicago's 38-0 shutout win over the BIlls, Williams put on a show for fans at Soldier Field. Williams completed 6-10 for 107 passing yards and one touchdown.

First Preseason Reps Were Promising for Year Two Performance

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams NFL Preseason Win Buffalo Bills Solider Field Offense Rome Odunze Coach Ben Johnson Quarterback
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams' touchdown came from the opening drive, finding wide receiver Rome Odunze for a 36-yard reception. The connection between Odunze and Williams is something fans should be expecting all season long.

The former USC Trojans quarterback is emerging as a franchise quarterback in Chicago, and posted the numbers last season to support it.

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor

MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players

In college, Williams earned unanimous All-American First Team Quarterback Honors as well as the 88th Heisman Trophy winner in 2022, an early glimpse at what Williams would contribute to the Bears franchise.

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams NFL Preseason Win Buffalo Bills Solider Field Offense Rome Odunze Coach Ben Johnson Quarterback
Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) takes the field against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Tribusky paid tribute to playing at Soldier Field at Sunday's as he returned to Chicago apart of the Bills offense ahead of their Preseason Week 3 match. Tribusky also offered words of wisdom to Williams ahead of his season season with the Bears.

"It is a fishbowl, but at the same I would say enjoy it, take it all in." Trubisky told CHGO Sports. "I only had it for four years, I wish I had it longer to be honest. So take it, enjoy the process. All eyes are (on) you in this city. It really is a privilege and there is a lot of pressure that comes with that. I miss that. It's a lot of fun to be the franchise guy in that city, especially in a city like this. I would say have fun with it and enjoy the process."

Ben Johnson See's Talent, but Room for Improvement with Williams

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams NFL Preseason Win Buffalo Bills Solider Field Offense Rome Odunze Coach Ben Johnson Quarterback
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Especially under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears offense is left in the perfect hands. The offensive mastermind spent four years developing an elite offense with the Detroit Lions that was led by quarterback Jared Goff, who sent the Lions to three straight NFL Playoff appearances under Johnson's expertise.

While the Bears we're rotating their signal-callers most of the game, Johnson saw an impressive, yet improving, performance from Williams.

"He's really been locked in. Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and a couple steps back, and that's really been the story of his training camp." Johnson told the media after Sunday's preseason game. "He's had some really good practice's and he's had a couple where it's like 'that's not good enough bud.' The challenge is going to keep pushing in that direction."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football