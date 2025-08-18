What Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Said About Caleb Williams' NFL Preseason Play
The Chicago Bears are 2-0 in NFL preseason play, and are delivering desired results just like Bears fans were oping for, especially from quarterback Caleb Williams.
Williams is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for Chicago with the bar set high, by the former USC Trojans star himself.
Williams is More Than Capable Of Leading the Bears Offense
His first year was promising if you exclude the Bear's 5-12 overall record. Williams threw for 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns as a rookie, a season performance Bears fan have not seen since Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Tribusky led Chicago's offense.
While Preseason is not the real deal, like regular season is, teams utilize the game setting to give players reps, no matter the skill level.
In Chicago's 38-0 shutout win over the BIlls, Williams put on a show for fans at Soldier Field. Williams completed 6-10 for 107 passing yards and one touchdown.
First Preseason Reps Were Promising for Year Two Performance
Williams' touchdown came from the opening drive, finding wide receiver Rome Odunze for a 36-yard reception. The connection between Odunze and Williams is something fans should be expecting all season long.
The former USC Trojans quarterback is emerging as a franchise quarterback in Chicago, and posted the numbers last season to support it.
In college, Williams earned unanimous All-American First Team Quarterback Honors as well as the 88th Heisman Trophy winner in 2022, an early glimpse at what Williams would contribute to the Bears franchise.
Tribusky paid tribute to playing at Soldier Field at Sunday's as he returned to Chicago apart of the Bills offense ahead of their Preseason Week 3 match. Tribusky also offered words of wisdom to Williams ahead of his season season with the Bears.
"It is a fishbowl, but at the same I would say enjoy it, take it all in." Trubisky told CHGO Sports. "I only had it for four years, I wish I had it longer to be honest. So take it, enjoy the process. All eyes are (on) you in this city. It really is a privilege and there is a lot of pressure that comes with that. I miss that. It's a lot of fun to be the franchise guy in that city, especially in a city like this. I would say have fun with it and enjoy the process."
Ben Johnson See's Talent, but Room for Improvement with Williams
Especially under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears offense is left in the perfect hands. The offensive mastermind spent four years developing an elite offense with the Detroit Lions that was led by quarterback Jared Goff, who sent the Lions to three straight NFL Playoff appearances under Johnson's expertise.
While the Bears we're rotating their signal-callers most of the game, Johnson saw an impressive, yet improving, performance from Williams.
"He's really been locked in. Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and a couple steps back, and that's really been the story of his training camp." Johnson told the media after Sunday's preseason game. "He's had some really good practice's and he's had a couple where it's like 'that's not good enough bud.' The challenge is going to keep pushing in that direction."