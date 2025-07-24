Big Ten Coaches Ranked: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Ranked Too High, Too Low?
USC Trojans' coach Lincoln Riley enters his fourth season in Los Angeles with growing concerns surrounding his performance and future with the program.
College football analysts ranked the best Big Ten coaches just a month outside of the college football season – Riley placed fourth among the 18 coaches.
Above Riley in the rankings are Ohio State’s Ryan Day at No. 1, followed by Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Penn State’s James Franklin – three coaches who led their programs to a 2024 CFP berth.
Although Riley currently has a 26-14 record with the Trojans, his previous achievements support him to be a talented coach – on paper. During his time with Oklahoma, he produced two Heisman Trophy winners in quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield and a College Football Playoff appearance.
In Riley's first season with USC he went 11-3, first in Pac-12 play and recorded his third Heisman Trophy winner in former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams – who also went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
Riley’s recent 7-6 season and 4-5 conference record in their Big Ten conference debut has raised questions regarding his leadership and his future – especially after such a successful season.
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Expanding Recruiting Efforts With Elite Safety
MORE: Paul Finebaum Goes After USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Again Before Big Ten Media Days
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Lofty Goals Under Coach Ben Johnson
Analysts have since discussed concerns for the USC coach – how he’s handled the program, would his buyout be worth it and can he bring USC back to CFP contention are just a few of the questions circling the college football world.
Analyst Paul Finebaum recently shared some remarks of his own on how he views Riley with USC – and it’s not reassuring for Trojan fans.
“The thing that I’m most excited about at Big Ten Media Days is I want to hear Lincoln Riley try to explain his last two years, because I can’t think of anybody whose coaching has been more fraudulent since the first year with Caleb Williams,” Finebaum said on The Dari Nowkhah Show.
Following his declining seasons in Los Angeles, Finebaum then commented on the state of the Oklahoma Sooners program adapting without Riley.
“I know a lot of people are still gnashing teeth in Norman and Oklahoma City and across that state, but I frankly believe the Sooner Nation is better off today than it would have been had he stayed around, because there is something wrong with this guy…” Finebaum said.
The reality for Riley lies in the evolving shape of his program — adapting to a new conference while navigating sudden roster changes, including benching Louisville transfer Miller Moss for backup Jayden Maiava with three games and a bowl left in the season.
Analyst Joel Klatt joined in and believes that Riley is undergoing unfair comments regarding his coaching talent – but he also expressed what Riley has to avoid.
“I personally believe that Riley has maybe come under some criticism that might not be fair, but I could be wrong. I could be wrong because he's going to have to win this year. You can't go seven and five again. You just can't.”