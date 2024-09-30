Big Ten Football Power Rankings: USC Trojans Rise After Win Over Wisconsin
The USC Trojans got back on track with a 38-21 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. How high did the Trojans move up in this week’s Big Ten power rankings?
Ohio State (Last Week: 1)
The Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 195-27. They came into this season as the odds-on favorite to win the Big Ten and have shown why.
The question now is if they can have these types of performances against good teams. Their schedules get a little more difficult next week.
Next Game: 10/5 vs. Iowa
2. Oregon Ducks (Last Week: 2)
After two sub-par performances in Week 1 and Week 2, the Ducks have dominated their past two games. They took down Oregon State 49-14 and followed that up with a 34-13 win over UCLA. Both of these games were on the road.
Now the Ducks head back home, where they have been nearly unbeatable over the past five seasons.
Next Game: 10/4 vs. Michigan State
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: 3)
Penn State showed their grit in a 21-7 win over Illinois. The Nittany Lions defense came to play and held the Illini to 0 points in the final three quarters. The question as always for Penn State will be if they can beat Michigan and Ohio State.
In the meantime, they continue to stack wins.
Next Game: 10/5 vs. UCLA
4. Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: 5)
Michigan escaped with a 27-24 win over Minnesota. The Wolverines were well on their way to a stress free win until a furious Golden Gopher rally trimmed the 24-3 lead down to 27-24. Minnesota had an onside kick recovery that was controversially overturned by a penalty.
Michigan looked like Michigan for three quarters. I don’t know what that 4th quarter was.
Next Game: 10/5 at Washington
5. USC Trojans (Last Week: 6)
The USC Trojans picked up their first-ever Big Ten conference win over the Wisconsin Badgers. USC was down 21-10 and halftime and things were not looking good. The defense was showing flashes of their old self from last season. Coming out of the locker room, the Trojans played a perfect 2nd half, outscoring the Badgers 28-0.
USC is on the board in the Big Ten after their 38-21 win.
Next Game: 10/5 at Minnesota
6. Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: 7)
The Indiana Hoosiers are 5-0. What an incredible turnaround from a 3-9 season in 2023. Indiana had a convincing 42-28 win over Maryland and it leaves them just one win away from clinching a bowl bid. Why stop there?
Indiana will look to continue their magical season against Northwestern.
Next Game: 10/5 at Northwestern
7. Illinois (Last Week: 4)
Illinois lost their first game of the season against Penn State 21-7. The Illini took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, but it was all downhill from there. The Nittany Lions defense proved to be too much for the Illini.
However, Illinois should feel great about how their defense played under the bright lights against a top-ten team in Penn State. Now they have a bye week to get right against Purdue.
Next Game: 10/12 vs. Purdue
8. Rutgers (Last Week: 9)
Rutgers is another surprise undefeated team. The Scarlet Knights improved their record to 4-0 with a 21-18 over the Washington Huskies on Friday night. Rutgers has one of their biggest games in recent memory when they go to Nebraska on October 5th.
Next Game: 10/5 at Nebraska
9. Nebraska (Last Week: 8)
Nebraska won a low-scoring, 28-10 affair at Purdue. The Husker offense was all out of sorts and didn’t score until the end of the 3rd quarter. Nebraska went from being down 3-0 late in the 3rd to taking a 28-3 lead in the middle of the 4th.
It was a much-needed result after their OT loss to Illinois in their previous game.
Next Game: 10/5 vs. Rutgers
10. Iowa (Last Week: 10)
The Iowa Hawkeyes were on a bye week but no other Big Ten team deserves to move into their spot. They have a tall task coming up against Ohio State.
Next Game: 10/5 at No. 3 Ohio State
