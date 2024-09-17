All Trojans

USC Trojans in Big Ten Power Rankings: Trojans Chasing Ohio State Buckeyes?

The USC Trojans had a bye week over the weekend as they get prepared to take on Michigan on September 21st at the Big House. Did the Trojans move in the Week 4 Big Ten power rankings?

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) reacts after making a play against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will make the trip to Ann Arbor this week when they play Michigan. What changes were made to the Big Ten power rankings during USC's bye week?

No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State didn’t play this week, but I kept them at number one. They were too dominant in their first two games and were too highly regarded heading into the season to drop at this point. It’s a month into the season, and they still haven’t allowed a touchdown. The Buckeyes stay on top, for now.

Next Game: 9/21 vs. Marshall

No. 2: USC Trojans (Last Week: 2)

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) reacts against Utah State Aggies linebacker Jon Ross Maye (1) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC also had a bye week over the weekend. USC’s win over LSU and a shutout over Utah State were good enough for them to stay in this spot. The 2-0 Trojans will have another test when they play Michigan next week.

Next Game: 9/21 at No. 18 Michigan

No. 3: Oregon Ducks (Last Week: 4)

The Ducks get a slight boost on this list after their impressive 49-14 win over Oregon State. Oregon had two close calls to open the season and it had us questioning if they were going to live up to their AP Preseason No. 3 ranking. Well, the Ducks are up to No. 3 in the Big Ten heading into their bye week.

Next Game: 9/28 at UCLA

No. 4: Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: 3)

The Nittany Lions dropped a spot on here after they had the week off. Penn State’s win over West Virginia in week one, coupled with Oregon’s struggles in their first two games is what put Penn State 3rd last week. The Ducks blowout win over Oregon State gives them the edge this week.

Next Game: 9/21 vs. Kent State

No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers (Last Week: 5)

Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs against the Northern Iowa Pan
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) runs against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Cornhuskers followed their 28-10 win over Colorado with a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are on the road to a bowl game appearance for the first time since 2016. The Huskers have their biggest games in years when they face No. 24 Illinois on Friday night. Lincoln will be rocking. 

Next Game: 9/20 vs No. 24 Illinois

No. 6: Illinois Fighting Illini (Last Week: 6)

The Illini handled business in a 30-9 victory over Central Michigan. The Illini now find themselves ranked No. 24 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Illinois has a chance to get a major boost in these rankings when they match up against Nebraska on Friday.

Next Game: 9/20 at No. 22 Nebraska

No. 7: Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: NR)

Welcome to the Top Ten Indiana! The Hoosiers had an dominating 42-13 win at UCLA to kick off Big Ten conference play. All of a sudden, the 3-0 Hoosiers have a very realistic path to a 6-0 start before they play Nebraska. Following 3 straight losing seasons, coach Tom Allen has Hoosiers fans feeling optimistic about the future. 

Next Game: 9/21 vs. Charlotte

No. 8: Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: 7)

The Wolverines drop another spot on this list after another underwhelming performance in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State. This team is miles away from where they were last season when they won a national championship. Coach Sherrone Moore better have his team ready for USC on Saturday. If they struggle again and lose, it might be the last time Michigan is on this list for quite some time.

Next Game: 9/21 vs. USC 

No. 9: Michigan State Spartans (Last Week: 9)

Michigan State stays at 9th after their 40-0 win over Prairie View. Now, Spartans fans might not be happy to see they are still behind their rival, Michigan. Lucky for you, you can just root for USC to go into Ann Arbor and take the Wolverines down a few more notches. If you want to see a list today with Michigan behind Michigan State, look at the Big Ten Conference standings.

Next Game: 9/21 at Boston College

No. 10: Minnesota Golden Gophers (Last Week: NR)

The Gophers sneak into this top ten after not allowing a point against Rhode Island and Nevada. The Gophers would be 3-0 if it wasn’t for a missed field goal as time expired in their season opener against North Carolina. Minnesota opens up Big Ten play next week when they host Iowa.  

Next Game: 9/21 vs. Iowa

