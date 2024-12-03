Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Loss vs. Notre Dame, Michigan Upset Over Ohio State
The USC Trojans lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 49-35 on Saturday. They finish the regular season with a disappointing 6-6 record. Coach Lincoln Riley's third season did not live up to expectations.
1. Oregon Ducks: 12-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks completed a perfect regular season with a 49-14 win over the Washington Huskies. They have been the best team all season long in the Big Ten. Now they have to win one more game to secure a Big Ten title in their first year as a member of the conference.
Next Game: 12/7 vs. Penn State
2. Penn State Nittany Lions 11-1 (Last Week: 3)
Penn State capped off a 11-1 regular season and will now get an opportunity to win the Big Ten for the first time since 2016. The Nittany Lions will be in the Big Ten Championship game vs. Oregon after Ohio State’s collapse vs. Michigan.
Next Game: 12/7 vs. Oregon
3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-2 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State lost to Michigan 13-10 as a 20-point favorite on Saturday. It was arguably the most pathetic performance in Ryan Day’s tenure as head coach.
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-1 (Last Week: 4)
Indiana shut out Purdue 66-0 to finish off an 11-1 season. What a year for first year coach Curt Cignetti and the Hooisers. They should without a doubt be in the College Football Playoff.
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 9-3 (Last Week: 5)
Indiana stole most of the headlines this season for being the cinderella story of college football. Illinois flew under the radar at 9-3 coming of a 5-7 season. The Illini were the clear cut fifth-best team in the Big Ten in 2024.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 8-4 (Last Week: 6)
Iowa is a model consistency in college football. With their 8-4 2024 season, Iowa will be going to a bowl game for the 12th consecutive year.
7. Michigan Wolverines: 7-5 (Last Week: 10)
Michigan has had a down year defending their 2023 national title, but Wolverines fans won’t mind as they beat rival Ohio State on their home field to extend the streak to four years in a row.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 7-5 (Last Week: 7)
Minnesota came out with Paul Bunyan’s axe in their win over Wisconsin. The Gophers will be bowling with a 7-5 record and 5-7 Wisconsin will not be. Spoiler season!
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 7-5 (Last Week: NR)
Rutgers ended 2024 with a bang. The Scarlet Knights beat the brakes off Michigan State 41-14 on the Spartans senior night. Now to find out what bowl game they will be in.
10. Washington Huskies: 6-6 (Last Week: 8 )
The Huskies had no chance against Oregon in Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. Washington will retool and get ready for next season after their bowl game.
Dropped From Rankings: USC Trojans
