College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred
ESPN’s College GameDay was in Columbus for the top-five matchup between Indiana and Ohio State, and the GameDay crew previewed USC Trojans' cross-town rivalry game with the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
What did the GameDay analysts have to say about the Trojans?
College GameDay Crew Leaning Towards Trojans Winning
The ESPN College GameDay crew picked the game between the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Nick Saban, and guest picker Justin Fields all had USC winning. Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee picked UCLA.
The Trojans lost on their home field a season ago to the Bruins so they will be out for revenge. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas like USC’s chances on Saturday night, with the Trojans slated as a 4.5 point favorites.
This will be the last true road game of the season for USC. In their previous four, they have also been favored. The bad news? USC is 0-4 on the road. The last time USC didn’t win a game on the road for a whole season was in 1950. If they want to continue that streak, they must win at the Rose Bowl.
Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Says Miller Moss is "Off the Team"
What’s different for USC against UCLA opposed to their other four road games is that quarterback Jayden Maiava will be starting. Maiava started his first game as a Trojan a week ago in their 28-20 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Now he will get a change to start in this rivalry game.
USC quarterback Miller Moss started the first three road games, but a 4-5 overall record lead to a quarterback change. Moss wasn’t playing poorly, but coach Lincoln Riley needed to switch something up.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit falsely claimed that Miller Moss was no longer a Trojan on College GameDay Saturday morning. That is not true. Moss’s name has been in transfer portal rumors, but as of now, he is still with USC.
Bowl Eligibility on the Line
Neither USC or UCLA have clinched a bowl game berth heading into Saturday’s matchup. The Trojans are 5-5 so a win this or next week would lock up a spot. On the other hand, UCLA us 4-6 so they will need to win their remaining two games on their schedule to get to a bowl in coach DeShaun Foster’s first year.
