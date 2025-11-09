All Trojans

Big Ten Releases Statement Regarding USC Trojans' Fake Punt Play vs. Northwestern

The No. 19 USC Trojans beat the Northwestern Wildcats 38-17, with a fake punt play proving to be a momentum-changing moment in the game. The Big Ten recently released a statement regarding the fake punt play and what should've happened instead.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans beat the Northwestern Wildcats 38-17 to improve to 7-2 on the season and strengthen their case to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff as a two-loss team. The game was highlighted by the Trojans converting a fake punt pass with quarterback Sam Huard.

Huard would throw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines to convert the fourth down on the fake punt play.

Big Ten Releases Statement On USC Fake Punt Play

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln (right) talks with Southern California Trojans punter Sam Johnson (80) in the first half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The play in the second quarter was one of several momentum-changing plays in the game as USC scored a touchdown to take the lead on that same drive. The Big Ten released a statement that, according to NCAA Football's "Unfair Tactics" playing rule, two players at a position may not wear the same number during the game:

"If a foul was identified when #80 (Johnson) entered the game as a punter, a Team Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty would have been assessed resulting in a 15-yard penalty from the previous spot. The Big Ten will continue to review the situation with both institutions," the conference said in a statement.

Huard wore number 80 on the play, which is the same number as USC punter Sam Johnson.

Outside of the fake punt by Huard, Johnson punted two other times in the game for USC. Huard, the third-string quarterback for the Trojans, would come in again in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. This time, Huard played quarterback rather than punter and was still wearing No. 80 in the game.

USC Was Better Team Regardless of Big Ten Statement

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whether or not USC being penalized on the play hurt Northwestern's chances of beating the Trojans is debatable. In the end, however, the performances by USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back King Miller, and wide receiver Makai Lemon were the difference in the Trojans' 38-17 win.

Maiava, after struggling against No. 10 Notre Dame and Nebraska on the road, threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 24-of-33 passing. His tackle prevented an interception return for a touchdown, and the Wildcats fumbled the ball out of the end zone. This play, by Maiava, proved to be a huge momentum-shifter in the game, as the score was tied 14-14 at that point.

Miller had another impressive performance on the ground, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the win. Lemon collected a season high 11 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans' win over Northwestern kept their playoff hopes alive. USC has three remaining games on the schedule, including two home matchups against Iowa (Nov. 15) and UCLA (Nov. 29). The Trojans will also face the No. 9 Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Nov. 22, which will make or break their playoff dreams.

USC will first have to go through Iowa before playing the Ducks. The kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is set for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

