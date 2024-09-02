All Trojans

Big Ten Title Odds Update: USC Trojans Jump After Beating LSU Tigers

The No. 23 USC Trojans saw a nice boost to their 2024 Big Ten title odds after upsetting No. 13 LSU 27-20 in Las Vegas on Sunday night. ESPN Bet has the Trojans going up in national title odds as well.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) and wide receiver Makai Lemon (6 celebrate after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The USC Trojans' huge win over the LSU Tigers could be the start of a momentum-filled season for the Men of Troy. After USC picked up a huge season-opening 27-20 win over LSU in Las Vegas, the ESPN Bet odds for the Big Ten title shifted in favor of the Trojans.

Coming into the matchup, No. 23 USC was favored at +2500 to win the Big Ten, but after the Trojans knocked off No. 13 LSU on Sunday night, their odds boosted to +1800. Despite the jump in odds, USC is still behind Michigan (+750), Penn State (+450), Oregon (+225), and the favorites in Ohio State (+150). The Trojans will have chance to skyrocket in title odds with matchups against the Wolverines and Nittany Lions later in the season.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The path to the Big Ten title is not going to be any easier for the Trojans. With three more ranked opponents remaining in Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame on the schedule, the Trojans will have to win at least two of three for a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN Bet, USC's national title odds took a nice jump from being at +8000 in the preseason to +6000 after them win. They still sit behind Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State in national title odds.

The Trojans control their destiny and face an uphill battle in winning the Big Ten title. However, with performances like their season-opening win against the Tigers, USC could surprise a few people, including those in Vegas.

