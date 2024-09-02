Big Ten Title Odds Update: USC Trojans Jump After Beating LSU Tigers
The USC Trojans' huge win over the LSU Tigers could be the start of a momentum-filled season for the Men of Troy. After USC picked up a huge season-opening 27-20 win over LSU in Las Vegas, the ESPN Bet odds for the Big Ten title shifted in favor of the Trojans.
Coming into the matchup, No. 23 USC was favored at +2500 to win the Big Ten, but after the Trojans knocked off No. 13 LSU on Sunday night, their odds boosted to +1800. Despite the jump in odds, USC is still behind Michigan (+750), Penn State (+450), Oregon (+225), and the favorites in Ohio State (+150). The Trojans will have chance to skyrocket in title odds with matchups against the Wolverines and Nittany Lions later in the season.
The path to the Big Ten title is not going to be any easier for the Trojans. With three more ranked opponents remaining in Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame on the schedule, the Trojans will have to win at least two of three for a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
According to ESPN Bet, USC's national title odds took a nice jump from being at +8000 in the preseason to +6000 after them win. They still sit behind Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State in national title odds.
The Trojans control their destiny and face an uphill battle in winning the Big Ten title. However, with performances like their season-opening win against the Tigers, USC could surprise a few people, including those in Vegas.
