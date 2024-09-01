LIVE Highlights: USC Trojans Beat LSU Tigers After Last Minute Touchdown
On Sept. 1, the No. 23 USC Trojans are facing the No. 13 LSU Tigers in Las Vegas in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss looks to fill the shoes of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams against the SEC opponent. LSU's starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier replaces No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley enters his third year in Southern California, but the program is playing in its first ever game has a member of the Big Ten. How will this year's team look in the first game of 2024?
See below for updated highlights throughout the Trojans matchup against the Tigers.
FOURTH QUARTER
Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb iced the game with an interception, sealing a victory for USC.
After a targeting penalty, the Trojans offense set up in the red zone for one finaly play before a field goal attempt. Running back Marks Woody rushed for a 13-yard touchdown, sealing a Trojans victory.
Under two minutes to go in the game, the Trojans defense forced a field goal from the Tigers in the red zone. The kick was good, tying the score 20-20.
On the next Trojans' drive, Miller Moss took advantage of a free play, finding wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown strike.
After USC failed to convert another fourth down, the defense forced a quick punt from LSU. Senior linebacker Eric Gentry came up with a big stop on third down for the Trojans' defense.
Moss and the offense drove down the field on an impressive eight-play drive. Riley called two timeouts for the offense, and the Trojans failed to convert a fourth and nine.
The Trojans failed to respond after LSU took the lead in the third quarter, punting the ball back to Nussmeier and the Tigers offense to end the third quarter. The USC defense opened the fourth quarter strongly, forcing a quick punt from the LSU offense.
THIRD QUARTER
With 3:42 left in the third quarter, LSU took a 17-13 lead. After the Trojans' field goal, the LSU offense quickly drove down the field, running the ball effectively. Nussmeier passed to wide receiver Aaron Anderson for the 13-yard touchdown.
On their second possession in the third quarter, Moss and the offense drove down the field but settled for a field goal after giving up a sack on third down. The Trojans benefitted from a defense pass interference on LSU after wide receiver Duce Robinson got open down the field.
USC received the second-half kickoff, but the Trojans offense punted after a quick three and out. Immediately after, the USC defense forced a three and out, getting the ball back to the offense.
SECOND QUARTER
With a minute left in the first half, Moss quickly led the offense down the field setting up another field goal for Trojans kicker Michael Lantz. He missed the 29-yard attempt, and the score remains 10-10 at halftime.
After the kickoff return, the Trojans committed a targeting penalty, backing them out of the red zone. Wide receiver Kyron Hudson nearly caught a touchdown, but he did not maintain possession inbounds. Lantz successfully kicked a 22-yard field goal to give USC a 10-7 lead. With just over a minute left in the first half, LSU kicker Damian Ramos made his 45-yard attempt to tie the score.
After the Tigers scored to even the game, wide receiver Zachariah Branch returned the kickoff for 46 yards to the LSU 43-yard line.
After the Trojans' touchdown, the LSU offense efficiently drove down the field before Nussmeier found Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy for the 20-yard touchdown. LSU ties the game 7-7.
Shortly after wide receiver Kyron Hudson's acrobatic catch and a pass interference call, running back Marks Woody punched it in for the score. The Trojans lead 7-0.
On USC's first offensive possession of the second quarter, Hudson came down with a spectacular catch to put the offense into the red zone. The play was reviewed but officials upheld the call.
FIRST QUARTER
Moss and the Trojans offense gained one first down before being stopped in the backfield on third down. On the final play of the first quarter, USC safety Kamari Ramsey made a crucial solo tackle, forcing another Tigers' fourth down. The score remained 0-0 after one quarter.
The Tigers' opening drive lasted over seven minutes, and Nussmeier drove the offense down to the three yard line. The USC defense stopped Nussmeier on fourth and goal as linebacker Mason Cobb's blitz forced an incompletion.
PREGAME
