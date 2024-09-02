All Trojans

Reggie Bush Sideline at USC vs. LSU: First Game Back Since Heisman Trophy Reinstated

For the first time since getting his Heisman trophy reinstated, former USC Trojans star Reggie Bush was sideline at a Trojans game. Bush is all smiles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take in the sold out matchup vs. the LSU Tigers.

Feb 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Reggie Bush in attendance of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In their first test of the 2024 college football season, the No. 23 USC Trojans face SEC powerhouse No. 13 LSU Tigers.

Today was a very special moment for former USC Trojan star, Reggie Bush. For the first time since getting his Heisman trophy reinstated, Bush was sideline at a Trojans game. Bush is all smiles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take in the sold out matchup.

Bush has his 2005 Heisman Trophy back, as the Heisman Trust announced the formal "reinstatement" of the trophy to Bush in April of 2024, after what it calls "enormous changes in the college football landscape."

Bush had to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in 2010 after significant NCAA sanctions for USC, including Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career (2003 to 2005.)

A long time coming... Bush is invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies, beginning in the 2024 season.

Bush also received the invite to the popular Nissan Heisman House commercials, that welcome the newest Heisman Trophy winner into the fold. This year's commercial features the inclusion of former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels while the house also also "unfroze" Bush.

“Getting the chance to catch up with some of these guys that I’ve been friends with for a long time. either played with or against. even some of the younger guys that I’m also fans of like Jayden Daniels,” said Bush. “Excited to be here to see all these guys here, this small, tight community of winners. It’s definitely an amazing opportunity.”

During his career at USC, Bush ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries. Bush also added 478 receiving yards and two more scores to finish with 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Winner of the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award, Bush won two national titles for USC and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush told ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

Including Bush, USC has eight Heisman Trophy-winners, which is the most of any school in college football. Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame each have seven Heisman Trophy winners.

Now, USC hopes to continue the positive vibes with a win in front of a national audienve and extend its winning streak to nine consecutive openers.

