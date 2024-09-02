USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Emotional Reaction To Upset Win Over LSU Tigers
The No. 23 USC Trojans kicked off their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference vs. SEC foe, the No. 13 LSU Tigers in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. USC upset LSU, 27-20, in a game that came down to a game-winning 13-yard touchdown by USC running back Woody Marks in the final seconds. It was Marks' first game as a Trojan after transferring this spring from Mississippi State.
"Paid off (transferring to USC)... Found a way to get the job done," Marks said on the broadcast.
The top-25 matchup was a sold-out, star-studded affair in prime time. Both teams are contenders for the 2024 College Football Playoff and entering year three under their respective head coaches, USC's Lincoln Riley and LSU's Brian Kelly.
Fans in Allegiant Stadium were so loud (107 decibels, reported by ABC) Riley had to call a timeout for quarterback Miller Moss to hear the play call via the in-helmet communication. There was 63,963 fans in attendance for the game, which set the record for most fans in attendance at a game at Allegiant Stadium.
Moss reacted after the game with tears in his eyes, as the victory was in front of his home crowd (Moss attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.)
"Two minute drill is something that we practice all the time," Moss said on the broadcast. "Those are the types of situations that coach Riley always talks about, that wins or loses games. I thought we put together a good drive at the end of half."
Why not kick a field goal to win the game?
"We wanted to end it on our terms and not leave anything to chance. It's hard to put in words. I'm really happy for our team. the identity that we are trying to create really came through tonight. I couldn't be more proud of the guys," Moss said.
"We worked hard to build an identity of a touch team that really cares about each other... I think out identity really shined through," Moss said.
Moss looked poised to begin his sophomore campaign, finishing with 378 yards on 27-of-37 passing and one touchdown.
"I have a lot of belief in Miller. ... He's a great leader for this team," Riley said of Moss.
In a back-and-forth battle, the game was tied, 10-10, at halftime.
The showdown was the debut for new defensive coordinators for both USC and LSU. USC has a fresh of breath air with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn taking charge. LSU’s defensive coordinator Blake Baker is focused on Tigers consistency.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier takes over the Tigers from the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Daniels, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Washington Commanders, was in attendance and told the ABC broadcast he was excited to watch Nussmeier lead his former team. Nussmeier finished with 304 yards on 29-of-37 passing and two touchdowns.
Also in attendance, former USC star Reggie Bush was sideline for his first Trojans game since getting his Heisman Trophy reinstated.
Next up, the Trojans return home to host Utah State on Saturday, September 7th on 8 p.m. PT. It looks like the Trojans are headed in the right direction.
