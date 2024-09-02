Four Instant Takeaways From USC Trojans Thrilling Upset Over LSU Tigers
After the No. 23 USC Trojans' 27-20 win over the No. 13 LSU Tigers, the excitement could not be higher in Southern California.
Is Miller Moss the Real Deal? Looks Like It
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss’s six-touchdown performance in the 2023 Holiday Bowl certainly excited fans of the program, but USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley waited until Aug. 19 to name Moss the starter for the 2024 season. In the Week 1 showdown against No. 13 LSU, the redshirt-junior quarterback looked composed in the pocket. Moss also showed off his accuracy, completing 27 of his 36 passes.
The game tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter, Moss led an efficient two-minute drill. The drive was capped off by 13-yard touchdown run by running back Woody Marks.
Down four points in the fourth quarter, Moss and the USC offense scored a touchdown in three plays. The scoring drive was capped off by a highlight throw to wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.
Despite some questionable clock management at the end of the first half, Moss led the offense down the field with enough time for a 29-yard field goal. After converting on his first kick of the half, Trojans kicker Michael Lantz missed his second attempt to end the half. In the second half, Moss led three scoring drives, including a successful two-minute drill to ultimately win the game.
Riley has an impressive list of Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks on his coaching resume. While it's too early to make any declarations, Moss certainly did not hurt his chances in the win over LSU. He finished the game with 378 yards and one touchdown.
Lincoln Riley's Questionable Coaching Decisions
Regardless of the game's outcome, USC fans are most likely questioning Lincoln Riley's time management and timeout usage. To end the first half, Riley decided not to stop the clock before LSU's field goal. The Trojans' offense drove down the field, setting up 29-yard field goal attempt, but they did not have any time to take a shot to the end zone.
In the second half, Riley spent two timeouts on the same drive, in the same set of downs. The first timeout prevented a delay of game, though Trojans quarterback Miller Moss was close to getting the snap off. The second time out can be credited to the LSU faithful who traveled to Las Vegas, making any communication difficult for Moss and the entire offense.
The Trojans executed a successful two-minute offense with only one timeout to win the game, benefitting from a 15-yard targeting penalty that was confirmed by review.
The Defense Looks Better
While it would be hard to get much worse than the 2023 season, the Trojans defense held a talented LSU offense to 10 points in the first half and 20 points total. Riley hired Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn with the intentions of changing the culture surrounding the defense at USC.
In general, the team's tackling looked much improved throughout the night. The defense also came up with timely stops, forcing a red zone field goal with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. On the Tigers' first offensive possession, Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb pressured Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier into an incompletion on fourth and goal on the three yard line.
Nussmeier and the LSU offense only completed five of 13 third down chances on the night.
However, the defensive front failed to get consistent pressure on Nussmeier, and the opposing quarterback was able to complete 76.3 percent of his passes for 304 yards. Additionally, the Tigers ran for 117 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Nonetheless, the most important stat is holding the Tigers to 20 points, enough for a win.
Offensive Weapons All Over... Still
Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson provided a candidate for the catch of the year in the first half with this one-handed grab.
In addition to Hudson, wide receivers Duce Robinson and Ja'Kobi Lane showed off their athleticism, combining for five receptions for 99 yards. Hudson led all Trojans pass catchers with 83 receiving yards, and tight end Lake McRee and wide receiver Zachariah Branch both totaled 56 yards through the air.
Branch dazzled in the return game as expected, but the Trojans depth showed. Ten different Trojans caught at least one pass from Moss in the victory.
