Biggest Transfer Portal Priorities For USC Entering Pivotal Offseason

The No. 16 USC Trojans enter the offseason, following a 9-4 finish to the season that was capped off with a 30-27 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. Coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are set to enter a pivotal offseason as USC will face high expectations to reach the College Football Playoff in 2026, while preparing to face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule.

While USC is set to return key players on offense and defense, several positions on the Trojans' roster require improvement. With the transfer portal now open, the Trojans have the opportunity to strengthen their roster. Here are the three positions that USC aims to improve this offseason.

Linebacker

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC’s linebacker group was the most inexperienced on the Trojans' roster this season. Entering next season, the consistency of the Trojans' defense will be critical in USC’s aspirations of reaching the CFP in Riley’s fifth year.

Notable linebackers that are set to return next season for USC include Elijah Newby, Desman Stephens II, and Jadyn Walker. Veteran linebacker Eric Gentry is set to depart after running out of eligibility, and Matai Tagoa’i entered his name in the transfer portal.

With a young linebacker room, the addition of transfer linebackers will pave the way for the success of the Trojans' defense next season, while contributing to USC's effort to reach the CFP in a competitive Big Ten.

Defensive Back

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s secondary showed impressive strides throughout the 2025 season, and the group looks to continue to improve entering next year. The loss of cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson and safety Bishop Fitzgerald are key departures for the Trojans, which will be tough for USC to replace entering next season.

USC safety Kamari Ramsey declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and cornerback Braylon Conley entered the transfer portal in December. Safety Christian Pierce, cornerbacks Prophet Brown, Alex Graham, and Marcelles Williams are key pieces to the Trojans' secondary that will return for the 2026 season.

Adding a few pieces to the secondary could benefit the Trojans, as there were instances this season where USC’s defense would give up big pass plays. In addition to potential transfers in USC’s secondary, 2026 will also see the arrival of talented freshman defensive back Elbert Hill IV, who could have an immediate impact on USC’s defense.

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) expresses some frustration after a missed interception attempt against Walsh in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A star defensive back out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, Hill is rated as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports. His speed as a defensive back and skills on special teams will serve as a massive benefit for the Trojans' defense in the upcoming seasons.

Wide Receiver

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While USC has several talented young players at the wide receiver position, including Tanook Hines and incoming freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan “Bobbie" Feaster, the Trojans could use added depth to their offense next season.

The departure of wide receiver Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft is a major loss for the Trojans, as the two were USC’s top receiving leaders. Hines is expected to be one of the top receiving options for quarterback Jayden Maiava next season, and putting another talented transfer wide receiver next to him would help the Trojans' offense thrive.

