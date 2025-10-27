All Trojans

Biggest Winners And Losers Amid College Football Chaos

The USC Trojans jumped back into the AP Poll after falling out of it a week ago. Texas A&M rolled into Death Valley and ended the LSU Tigers playoff hopes, but who were some other winners and losers from this past weekend in college football.

Kendell Hollowell

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans wrapped up its second bye week of the season before heading to Lincoln for a highly anticipated showdown against Nebraska on Nov. 1. 

With a few ranked teams falling this past weekend, USC jumped back into the rankings and sit at No. 23 in the latest AP Poll. 

As the calendar shifts to its final month of the college football regular season, the Trojans enter a must-win scenario every week if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. 

It was a big weekend across the sport. No. 4 Alabama survived on the road against South Carolina, UCLA’s cinderella run in October comes to halt in Bloomington. No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 7 Ole Miss make statements on the road in top 25 showdowns. 

So, who were some winners and losers from week 9. 

 Winner: Texas A&M 

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Texas A&M went into Death Valley at night and made a big statement against LSU. 

After trailing 18-14 at halftime, the Aggies exploded in the second half, scoring 35 straight points and had Tiger Stadium begin to empty out in the third quarter. 

Quarterback Marcel Reed accounted for four touchdowns and Mike Elko has Texas A&M at 8-0 for the first time since 1994 and in prime position to appear in their first ever SEC Championship Game. 

Loser: Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On the flip side of that lopsided game, the end could very much be near for Brian Kelly after LSU suffered its third loss in their last four games. 

“Fire Kelly” chants broke out in the second half, and the ESPN broadcast showed several signs from the Tigers crowd that indicated they have grown tired of the 64-year-old coach. 

LSU still has a pair of ranked matchups on the schedule against No. 4 Alabama and No. 18 Oklahoma and the 2025 campaign could get worse for a team that had national championship aspirations before the season. 

Winner: Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with running back Roman Hemby (1) (obscured) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

No. 2 Indiana routed UCLA 56-6 to snap the Bruins three-game winning streak.

Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava was picked off by Aiden Fisher on the second play of the game, who returned it for a touchdown to put Indiana up 7-0 and it was all downhill from there for UCLA. 

The Hoosiers put on an offensive clinic, led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza's four-touchdown performance. Even his little brother, Alberto, got in on the action as the backup quarterback and rushed for a touchdown.

Indiana remains in the driver seat with four games remaining to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. 

Loser: Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 18 Oklahoma’s chances at competing for an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff may have disappeared on Saturday with a 34-26 loss to Ole Miss. 

The SEC is very crowded and the Sooners now sit at the middle of the pack. 

Ole Miss Trinidad Chambliss threw for 315 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and has the Rebels in position to make their first playoff appearance.

Winner: Washington Huskies 

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Washington somehow manages to be continuously disrespected by AP voters, but the 6-2 Huskies have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Big 10 after a 42-25 win over then-No. 23 Illinois. 

Washington quarterback Demond Williams continues to be incredible in first season as the starter. Williams completed 26 of 33 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns and added another 66 yards on the ground. 

