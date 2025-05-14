Bijan Robinson Reveals How Reggie Bush Impacted Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans Decision
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was once one of the top recruits in the nation coming out of high school. Robinson shined for the Texas Longhorns but he recently revealed just how close he was to committing to the USC Trojans.
Coming out of high school from the 2020 class, Robinson was a five-star recruit and a top player in the Nation. Robinson played immediately as a freshman with Texas, earning the 2020 Alamo Bowl MVP.
Robinson appeared on an episode of Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls.” Hart asked Robinson about how the running back ended up at Texas and what other schools were in the conversation. That was when Robinson revealed just how close he was to committing to the USC Trojans.
“So I had Ohio State, and then USC,” Robinson said. “So Reggie Bush was like my favorite player. I was like, if I can wear number five and bring it out of retirement because of Reggie Bush like, I’ll come to USC.”
Former USC running back Reggie Bush is one of the most notable players in program history. He is a player that many running backs look up to, and Robinson nearly played for the same team his favorite player once did.
Robinson was ultimately denied the No. 5 and wound up with the Texas Longhorns, where he wore the same number. In 2020, the USC Trojans leading rusher was running back Vavae Malepeai with 238 yards. USC finished the season with 584 total rushing yards.
Robinson spent three seasons with Texas. The running back finished his time with the Longhorns with 3,410 rushing yards, 33 touchdowns, and 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Robinson had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and was a standout player.
Robinson went on to be the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The running back is coming off a big season with the Falcons, finishing the year with 1,246 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Knowing that if the Trojans granted him permission to wear the No. 5 he would have played for USC instead, leaves many thoughts of how different things would have been for both the Trojans and Robinson.
Robinson’s third and final season playing college football was 2022, which was USC coach Lincoln Riley’s first year with the Trojans. Robinson would have been on an offense coached by Riley, with quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is another player to have their jersey, No. 13, retired.
The wide receiver for USC in the 2022 season was Jordan Addison. Addison was also taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Being paired with Addison and Williams would have been a fun and dominant offense.
USC finished the 2022 season with an 11-3 record, going 8-1 in the PAC-12. While USC had two players with over 700 rushing yards in 2022, with a player like Robinson on the field, the Trojans season could have ended differently. When looking at the what-ifs, USC could have made the College Football Playoff and potentially won a national title.