All Trojans

Bijan Robinson Reveals How Reggie Bush Impacted Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans Decision

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was once a five-star recruit and played for the Texas Longhorns. Robinson discussed which other schools he was interested in and revealed just how close he was to committing to the USC Trojans.

Angela Miele

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and former Longhorn Bijan Robinson watch the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and former Longhorn Bijan Robinson watch the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was once one of the top recruits in the nation coming out of high school. Robinson shined for the Texas Longhorns but he recently revealed just how close he was to committing to the USC Trojans.

Coming out of high school from the 2020 class, Robinson was a five-star recruit and a top player in the Nation. Robinson played immediately as a freshman with Texas, earning the 2020 Alamo Bowl MVP. 

Robinson appeared on an episode of Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls.” Hart asked Robinson about how the running back ended up at Texas and what other schools were in the conversation. That was when Robinson revealed just how close he was to committing to the USC Trojans.

Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC running back Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons (7) runs in the relay race during the
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC running back Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons (7) runs in the relay race during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So I had Ohio State, and then USC,” Robinson said. “So Reggie Bush was like my favorite player. I was like, if I can wear number five and bring it out of retirement because of Reggie Bush like, I’ll come to USC.”

Former USC running back Reggie Bush is one of the most notable players in program history. He is a player that many running backs look up to, and Robinson nearly played for the same team his favorite player once did.

Robinson was ultimately denied the No. 5 and wound up with the Texas Longhorns, where he wore the same number. In 2020, the USC Trojans leading rusher was running back Vavae Malepeai with 238 yards. USC finished the season with 584 total rushing yards.

MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?


MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava

MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment

Robinson spent three seasons with Texas. The running back finished his time with the Longhorns with 3,410 rushing yards, 33 touchdowns, and 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Robinson had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and was a standout player.

Robinson went on to be the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The running back is coming off a big season with the Falcons, finishing the year with 1,246 yards and 14 touchdowns. 

Knowing that if the Trojans granted him permission to wear the No. 5 he would have played for USC instead, leaves many thoughts of how different things would have been for both the Trojans and Robinson.

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthe
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Robinson’s third and final season playing college football was 2022, which was USC coach Lincoln Riley’s first year with the Trojans. Robinson would have been on an offense coached by Riley, with quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is another player to have their jersey, No. 13, retired.

The wide receiver for USC in the 2022 season was Jordan Addison. Addison was also taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Being paired with Addison and Williams would have been a fun and dominant offense.

USC finished the 2022 season with an 11-3 record, going 8-1 in the PAC-12. While USC had two players with over 700 rushing yards in 2022, with a player like Robinson on the field, the Trojans season could have ended differently. When looking at the what-ifs, USC could have made the College Football Playoff and potentially won a national title. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football