4-Star Recruit Tristian Givens' Commitment Prediction: Texas A&M Aggies Or USC Trojans?
The USC Trojans are continuing to build an elite recruiting class of 2026. Four-star edge Tristian Givens is one of the top recruits in the nation and has narrowed down his top four schools, including the Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers.
The four-star recruit Givens is one of the top edge rushers in this recruiting class and would be a major pickup for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Per 247Sports, Givens is the No. 25 recruit in the Nation, the No. 3 edge, and the No. 4 player from Georgia.
Per 247Sports, Givens does not have a commitment date, but he is looking to do so before his senior season after he takes an official visit with each of his top four. The Texas A&M Aggies are the ones to beat, but the USC Trojans are putting up a fight for the four-star defensive lineman.
The Trojans hosted Givens for an unofficial visit on April 12, securing USC's spot in his top four, but he will make his way back for an official that is not yet scheduled.
“I would love to win a championship, but for me, I am really looking at what schools can offer me for life after football,” Givens told On3 about what he is looking for in his decision.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?
MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment
All four schools have a high chance of landing the recruit, making the official visits more important. While Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and the Aggies are the team to beat, at one point during his recruitment it felt as though Tennessee was the leading program. There is still time for the Trojans to recruit Givens hard enough that USC becomes the frontrunner.
Givens is a talented player who would be a big addition to USC defensive lines coach Eric Henderson’s unit. Givens started his prep career as a pass catcher and is a versatile athlete playing basketball and track & field in high school.
“Linear edge rusher with some explosive take-offs and a high pressure rate that has a chance to bake into a true difference maker up front,” 247Sports Director of Scouting wrote. “Transitions from speed to power with ease and can will his way around offensive tackles.”
The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the Nation, featuring 28 commitments. Henderson is gaining an elite group of players across the defensive line, which will make the Trojans a tough, physical team for the next several years.
From the 2026 class, USC has received commitments from five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, and four-star defensive linemen Simote Katoanga, Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, and Braeden Jones.
In addition to Griffin, the only other five-star commitment is offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. The addition of Givens would keep USC in the No. 1 spot, and add momentum that will keep the top players interested in the program.