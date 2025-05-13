Georgia Bulldogs Pushing To Flip 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin: 'Locked In' With USC Trojans
The USC Trojans have been building an elite recruiting class of 2026. With recruiting the top players in the Nation, there is always a chance that committed players flip. Five-star USC linebacker recruit Xavier Griffin implied Georgia Bulldogs may not have a chance of flipping his commitment.
Griffin committed to USC on July 27 but never fully shut down his recruitment. Griffin is the No. 24 recruit in the Nation, the No. 2 linebacker, and the No. 3 player from Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings. The linebacker was a big pickup for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, but the in-state Bulldogs have been heavily pushing for the flip.
Griffin talked to Georgia Bulldogs on SI about the chance of a flip, and why he is locked in on the Trojans. When asked what Georgia can do to flip Griffin, the five-star recruit could not give a concrete answer.
“I wouldn’t say it’s really nothing you can, you can do. I’m pretty locked in right now,” Griffin said.
Georgia has been heavily pushing for the flip for several months. Griffin has been on campus many times, but not for any official visits. The five-star linebacker has also visited other programs such as with the Texas Longhorns, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers. Griffin will be back at USC as an official in June.
Despite these visits, Griffin is locked in with the Trojans. USC defensive lines coach Eric Henderson has been the main recruiter for Griffin, but the elite coaching staff keeping Griffin in on USC does not end there.
The Trojans have defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn returning and hired linebackers coach Rob Ryan in the offseason. The coaching staff USC has built on the defensive side of the ball is why Griffin chose USC and is excited to play for them.
“I mean, that defensive staff that they got is, I mean, it’s all NFL guys. So you know, you’re gonna get developed. You know, they’re gonna have connections to the league, and, I mean, just really what they trying to build right now, you know. Everybody wants to be part it,” Griffin told Georgia Bulldogs on SI.
The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the Nation and features two five-star commits, including Griffin. Cornerback RJ Sermons is the other five-star recruit who committed on Dec. 13.
The Trojans have received 28 commitments, the most in the Nation. Of the 28 commits, 61 percent are "blue chips" and 15 players are four-star recruits. The team’s recruiting momentum is keeping the energy high in the building and the Trojans are building a team that can be competitive for the next several years. Griffin added that the players the Trojans are bringing in is a major factor in why he is locked in on USC.
“Just the recruiting class that they’re building, and, you know what they’re trying to build, you know, just wanting to be a part of that,” Griffin said.
While Griffin is locked in on USC, other programs will continue to push for the flip, including Georgia and Texas. The Trojans will have to continue to show Griffin why USC is the school for him.