BYU Cougars Defeat USC Trojans 35-31

The USC Trojans hosted the BYU Cougars at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their final home game of the 2021 season.

Freshman QB Jaxson Dart took snaps under center for the second week in a row with veteran starter Kedon Slovis out with injury. Alongside Slovis, WR Drake London [ankle] and RB Keaontay Ingram [upper body], were sidelined.

No. 13 ranked BYU was tabbed as seven point favorite heading into the game, but the Trojans held a competitive edge. Heading into the fourth quarter the scoreboard read 28-23, but the Trojans managed to raise the score early.

Dart found wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. on a 10 yard touchdown pass, which elevated the score to 28-29. Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell opted for a two-point conversion, which was successful.

Dart completed another pass to freshman TE Lake McRee for the extra point.

The Trojans' defense was quick to respond, once the Cougars regained possession of the football. Freshman safety Calen Bullock intercepted BYU quarterback Jaren Hall's deep pass, which gave the Men of Troy a much needed spark.

However, with less than three minutes on the clock, BYU running back Jackson McChesney found the end zone on a seven yard run. The Cougars elevated the score 35-31, leaving Troy winless on the night.

Jaxson Dart finished the game going 23-for-35 for 248 yards with one touchdown on the ground. Tailback Vavae Malepeai led the Trojans rushing attack with 99 yards, 20 carries and one touchdown, while WR Gary Bryant Jr. led the passing attack with five receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown.

Final Score: 35-31

Looking Ahead: The USC Trojans take on the Cal Bears for their final game of the 2021 season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8:00 p.m. PT.

