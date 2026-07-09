Ranking the 10 Best Cornerbacks in the NFL

Welcome back to Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL position rankings, where we’ll stack up the top 10 players across the league at each spot on the field over the coming weeks leading into training camp. We continue with cornerbacks.

Outside of quarterback, there may be no harder position to play in football than cornerback. Lining up against some of the sport’s best athletes, a corner’s job is to read and react to their every move—while essentially running backward—with a razor-thin margin for error that can result in an easy six points for your opponent.

The position requires a rare combination of size, speed, fluid hips, elite reaction time and overall toughness to play it at the highest level. As the NFL’s crop of wide receivers continues to improve, it’s never been more important to have shutdown cornerbacks to defend against them.

We’ve ranked the top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL heading into the 2026 season. Rankings were determined by a vote between Eva Geitheim, Mike Kadlick and Karl Rasmussen.

10. A.J. Terrell Jr., Atlanta Falcons

A.J. Terrell Jr. will be joined in the Falcons secondary by his brother this season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Terrell quickly emerged as one of the league’s better cornerbacks after being drafted by the Falcons in the first round in 2020. In just his second season, the Georgia native earned a second-team All-Pro nod after notching career highs in total tackles (81), passes defensed (16) and interceptions (three).

Standing at 6' 1", Terrell has remained among the NFL’s best thanks to his knack for finding the football and an innate ability to mirror receivers in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks managed to tally just an 87.7 passer rating when targeting him in 2025, while pass catchers averaged a lowly 3.2 yards after catch per reception. – Mike Kadlick

9. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward has consistently been a top corner since entering the league in 2018. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Selected out of Ohio State with the fourth pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has been nothing but superb since joining the Browns. Not only has he logged at least two interceptions in all but one season (finishing with three in 2018, ’21 and ’22), but he also led the NFL in passes defensed (19) in 2024.

Ward’s play has seen him elected to five Pro Bowls, and has also led some to wonder —given Cleveland’s lack of recent success and their current rebuild plans—whether he could be the next great Browns defender traded . Whether he remains in their long-term plans or not, the 29-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the league’s top cornerbacks. – M.K.

8. Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts

Sauce Gardner was traded to the Colts last season. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Gardner may not rack up big interception numbers, but he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the league. No defensive back in the NFL had a higher lockdown percentage (69.47%) against opposing receivers, which indicates that he excels at preventing his matchup from getting separation in coverage.

Gardner is tall with long arms and possesses excellent speed and agility, which enable him to stick to his man. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 48.9% of their passes to receivers covered by Gardner last season and averaged 6.7 yards per target. He has three interceptions in his four-year career, but has 49 passes defensed in that span, including 31 in his first two seasons.

Expectations are high for Gardner after the midseason trade that saw him join the Colts from the Jets in exchange for two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell. An injury cut his first season in Indy short, but he’ll be looking to live up to the hype in his second season with the team. – Karl Rasmussen

7. Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams

Trent McDuffie was traded to the Rams this offseason. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Rams made a big investment in McDuffie this offseason, trading away one of their first-round picks to bring him to Los Angeles and subsequently signing him to a long-term extension for four years and $124 million, which makes him the highest-paid cornerback in league history.

Since being drafted in the first round in 2022, McDuffie has surrendered just 6.2 yards per target, which is the 10th-fewest among all cornerbacks during that span. He also leads all cornerbacks with eight forced fumbles since ’22, and has proven to be one of the best tacklers in the league at his position. McDuffie had a missed tackle rate of 6% last season, an excellent rate for a cornerback that helps mitigate the potential for big plays when the ball is thrown his direction. – K.R.

6. Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell has become an All-Pro corner in just two seasons. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Mitchell has quickly ascended to one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL over his first two seasons. This past year, Mitchell became a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career, allowing a 44% completion rate and a 63.7 passer rating in coverage, per Pro Football Reference.

Per ESPN’s Mina Kimes , Mitchell forced the most tight-window throws in the league in 2025, and also allowed the fewest yards after the catch per reception. What makes Mitchell particularly elite is his ability to lock down some of the league’s top receivers, something he began doing more often in his sophomore campaign. Per Next Gen Stats, Mitchell held Davante Adams, Emeka Egbuka and Justin Jefferson to less than 15 receiving yards in coverage. Overall, he regularly allowed 10 or fewer receiving yards in coverage in games throughout the season.

The one area Mitchell could improve is recording more interceptions. Mitchell is still seeking his first career regular-season interception, but he has come up clutch during the postseason, picking off four passes in two playoff runs. – Eva Geitheim

5. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn had a career-high in interceptions in 2025. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Horn is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season and a career-high five interceptions in 2025.

It was tough sledding for quarterbacks targeting Horn deep in 2025. According to Next Gen Stats, Horn was targeted six times on deep passes during the year, and picked off five of those attempts—including a stellar one-handed interception against the Jaguars. The lone exception came in Week 10, when he allowed a 62-yard touchdown to Chris Olave after falling in coverage.

According to Pro Football Reference , Horn allowed a 48.8% completion rate in coverage last year, eighth-best in the league. Just don’t count on Horn for stout tackling. He missed 14 tackles in 2025 and registered a 27.5% missed tackle rate, the highest rate in the league by over 6%.

Horn’s job could become a bit easier in 2026 after the Panthers bolstered their pass rush and front seven this offseason with the additions of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. The Panthers finished 2025 with the lowest quarterback pressure rate in the NFL (26.2%) per Next Gen Stats, making it particularly difficult on Horn and the secondary. – E.G.

4. Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez was one of the few bright spots for the Patriots during their Super Bowl loss. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite lacking the prototypical motormouth that most NFL cornerbacks possess, Gonzalez makes up for it (and then some) with stellar on-field play. After a shoulder injury cut his rookie season short, the 24-year-old has rebounded in a big way, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2024 and a Pro Bowl nod in ’25.

Gonzalez was also an integral part of the Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LX this past season, forcing a fumble on running back Woody Marks in New England’s divisional round throttling of the Texans and intercepting Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham late in the AFC championship game to secure the Patriots’ spot in the big game. He led the NFL in passes defensed throughout the postseason with seven, three of which came against Sam Darnold in the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks.

Gonzalez’s speed, discipline and fluid hips are what make him one of the NFL’s best. The Patriots picked up his fifth-year option earlier this year, and the two sides are expected to continue working towards a long-term extension before the 2026 season begins. – M.K.

3. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

Derek Stingley Jr. is a central piece to the Texans’ No. 1 ranked defense. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stingley has been a first-team All-Pro selectee in each of the past two seasons. He’s at his best in man coverage, capable of locking up receivers on both deep vertical routes and shorter routes. He’s a ballhawk, too, with an exceptional ability to track the ball in the air. In fact, since 2023, only one cornerback in the NFL (Kerby Joseph with 15) has more interceptions than Stingley’s 14.

The Texans’ star defensive back has lived up to and exceeded the expectations that came with being selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft. Stingley leads the NFL with 46 passes defensed since ’23 and has held opposing quarterbacks to a sub-50% completion percentage when throwing his way during that same span. – K.R.

2. Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon had a stellar third season for the Seahawks. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Witherspoon continues to cement himself as one of the league’s best corners after earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2025. Witherspoon has made three consecutive Pro Bowls over his first three NFL seasons, one of four players in franchise history to achieve the feat.

Beyond his strong coverage abilities, Witherspoon shines largely because of his versatility, including his run defense and pass rush. During the 2025 season, Witherspoon lined up many times at outside corner, in the slot and at linebacker for the Seahawks and was PFF’s highest graded corner in the league as he earned grades above a 90 for both his run defense and pass rush skills.

Per Next Gen Stats, Witherspoon recorded a 42.9% pressure rate when rushing the passer in 2025, one of the highest rates among defensive backs with at least 10 pass rushes. He saved his best work for the Super Bowl LX victory over the Patriots when he recorded four pressures and a sack in a performance worthy of his first ring. – E.G.

1. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite missing three games last season with a partially torn pectoral muscle injury, Surtain remains the best corner in the game. Surtain is one of just two defensive backs over the past 15 years to win Defensive Player of the Year, doing so in 2024. He followed it up in ’25 by turning in another Pro Bowl season for the Broncos while also earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Surtain was a pivotal piece of a Broncos defense that finished first in opponent success rate , third in points allowed and second in total yards allowed. He allowed opposing passers to complete 54.1% of their attempts against him for a 66.6 passer rating. He gave up just one touchdown across 14 regular-season games in 2025, locking up his part of the field in coverage as teams continually targeted Riley Moss to avoid the risk of throwing at him. – E.G.

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