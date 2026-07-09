Caleb Williams Headlines USC Trojans in the NFL Returning to Campus

Chicago Bears quarterback and former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams recently returned to Southern California and visited USC's campus, and he was joined by Bears rookies and fellow former Trojans quarterback Miller Moss and wide receiver Kyron Hudson.

Chicago Bears Reunite on USC Trojans' Campus

USC director of player relations Gavin Morris posted a photo of himself with Williams, Moss, Hudson, as well as former director of player engagement Megan Mueller on the Trojans' practice field. Moss is wearing cleats and appears to have been working out at USC's facilities while Williams has been known to visit campus if he's not required in Chicago.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the pregame warmup before playing the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC and Chicago Bears QBs Caleb Williams and Miller Moss and WR Kyron Hudson working out at USC today ✌🏻



Reunited in the NFL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VO8IrIHrbo — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) July 9, 2026

The Trojans are expected to open the Bloom Football Performance Center in the summer of 2026, and the new state-of-the-art facilities will only attract more former USC stars to come back to campus and hone their craft.

Moss and Hudson finished their college careers after the 2025 season, and both of them were signed by the Chicago Bears as undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft. As a result, Williams, Moss, and Hudson are reunited as former Trojans in the league.

However, out of the former Trojans players photographed in Morris' post, only Williams finished his career at USC. He arrived in Southern California alongside coach Lincoln Riley as the two came over together from the Oklahoma Sooners, and Williams left USC as a Heisman Trophy winner and the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Miller Moss, Kyron Hudson's Post USC Careers

Penn State transfer wide receiver Kyron Hudson talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Moss and Hudson, they transferred out of USC following the 2024 season. Moss spent his final year of eligibility at Louisville, and Hudson transferred to Penn State.

Before leaving the Trojans, Moss waited patiently behind Williams before earning his chance at the starting quarterback job in Riley's offense. Moss burst onto the scene in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, throwing six touchdowns against Louisville and leading the Trojans to a bowl win with Williams opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Moss started the 2025 season as USC's quarterback, throwing 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes. In 9 starts, Moss had a 4-5 record as the Trojans' quarterback. Riley ultimately benched Moss in favor of current USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, and Moss subsequently transferred to Louisville.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Hudson, he was part of a crowded wide receiver room that featured former Trojans like Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, and Hudson himself. After the 2024 season, Branch transferred to Georgia, Robinson transferred to Florida State, and Hudson transferred to Penn State with only so many targets to go around.

Lemon and Lane stayed, and both were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Lemon even won the Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver in college football. Meanwhile, Hudson logged 23 receptions for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025 before signing with Chicago as an undrafted free agent.

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