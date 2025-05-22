Caleb Williams Doesn’t Speak To Media To Begin Chicago Bears OTAs
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was not available to the media after the Bears OTA practice on Wednesday. It is unclear exactly why Williams decided not to speak to the media, but there is speculation is could be due to the Seth Wickersham report on ESPN last week.
Seth Wickersham is expected to publish a book called American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback in September of this year. ESPN posted an article last week based on the reporting from Wickersham, where Williams and the Bears were highlighted.
The report did not make either Williams or the Bears look good and that will be something Williams will have to answer on the next time he is in front of a microphone.
The Chicago Bears' OTA practices have gotten underway this week. Many Bears players and coaches will be speaking to the media after practices. Williams hasn’t thus far. A question that Williams will almost assuredly be asked when he does is about the Wickersham report.
Whether he waits or talks to the media at the next available, Williams will be asked some uncomfortable questions that fans and people around the league are dying to know the answer to.
The Seth Wickersham Report
The Seth Wickersham report that came out last week was that prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and his father did not want the Bears to draft him. Caleb had meeting with the Minnesota Vikings that went very well according to the report and Williams wanted the Vikings to snag him.
The Bears were not about to let a division rival take who they viewed as a franchise quarterback from them, so the Bears drafted Williams anyways. It was a rough rookie season for Williams and the Bears. What everyone saw was the on field product; a 5-12 team that fired their coach and offensive coordinator midseason and allowed Williams to be sacked a league high 68 times. The 68 sacks Williams took was the third most sacks even taken by a single quarterback in one season.
Behind the scenes, it wasn’t pretty either. According to the report, Williams was watching film by himself without any instructions from coaches. This is unfathomable, especially considering this is a rookie quarterback who the Bears just had drafted No. 1 overall.
The Bears hired coach Ben Johnson earlier this offseason and he will look to completely turn the page and begin a new era of Chicago Bears football with Williams leading the way. Ben Johnson was previously the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2022 through 2024, being the brains behind their high powered offense, and leading them to back to back NFC North Division titles.