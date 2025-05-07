Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson Building Optimism Before 2025 Season
The Chicago Bears have undergone franchise changing moves in back-to-back offseasons. During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and this offseason, Chicago hired offensive guru Ben Johnson to become the next head coach for the storied organization.
For the first time, in a long time, there is some serious optimism in Midway thanks to the arrival of the former USC Trojan, who had a solid rookie season in 2024-25, and Johnson, who as the offensive coordinator led the Detroit Lions' offense to a 15-2 record and playoff berth.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports said that Johnson's arrival means only good things for Williams and the Bears offense.
"Arguably, the biggest addition throughout this entire offseason was the Chicago Bears landing Ben Johnson as head coach. In just his first offseason at the helm, you can already see his imprint on the roster with Chicago bolstering its offensive line and adding an array of weapons for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams," Sullivan said.
Williams was good in his first season as a pro, but got outshined by fellow rookie, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former Heisman winner threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns, but had a quarterback rating of 46.7 that was ranked No. 28 out of 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
Johnson's work with Detroit has been widely praised and for good reason. He gave quarterback Jared Goff a career revitalization and made the Lions' offense one of the best in recent memory. Although they fell short in the playoffs this past season, Johnson's offense was the highest scoring offense in the league, averaging 33.2 points. They also had the seocnd most yards per game with 409.5.
The talent and foundation is there for Johnson and if he is able to bring the same juice with the play calling, the Bears could have a similar turnaround like the Lions did.
Williams is no stranger to being coached up by quarterback gurus. Out of high school, he committed to play for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners in that order. As the story goes, after one season Williams followed Riley to USC to play for the Trojans and won a Heisman in his first season in the Cardinal and Gold.
The level of dedication the organization has shown to Williams has been impressive to say the least. Chicago has done nothing but support their franchise guy with talent at the skill positions and attempt to shore up a shoddy offensive line.
After former head coach Matt Eberflus got fired mid-season, the focus of the coaching search became who can help Williams out the most. For Chicago general manager Ryan Pole to reel in the best coaching candidate possible in Johnson shows the Bears are all in on their potentially dynasty duo of Williams and Johnson.