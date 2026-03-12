Caleb Williams USC Trojans Pro Day Appearance Turns Heads

The USC Trojans hosted their Pro Day for all 17 former Trojans who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. At Pro Day, a familiar face in Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams came out to support.

The former USC quarterback has appeared at multiple USC sporting events to show support, but his support at Pro Day reminds Trojan fans of the impact Williams made on the program.

Caleb Williams Supports Trojans At Pro Day

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams was one of USC’s most recent stars in the making, from winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and now leading the Bears to their first NFL Divisional Round appearance in over a decade. Much of his success began in Los Angeles under coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Caleb Williams pulled up to USC’s Pro Day 🏈



(via @BridgetCondon_)pic.twitter.com/BGk2D3ohbs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2026

Riley became the Trojans head coach in November of 2021 and Williams joined him in Los Angeles. He quickly became a unstoppable signal-caller under Riley and led the Trojans to an 11-win season in 2022. In 2024, he took the stage at USC's Pro Day before his No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection. WIlliams showing support for the Trojans marks a full circle moment for his NFL career.

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Including multiple stars in the making like former USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, Williams was a part of helping them grow them into the talented wide receivers they are today.

Williams finished his 2025 season campaign with 4,560 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12. He also led Chicago to seven fourth quarter comebacks and became their single-season passing leader notching 3,942 passing yards through the regular season after their 19-16 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Prospects to Watch at USC’s Pro Day

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans have the opportunity to showcase their former players on their home soil in front of multiple NFL Scouts. Some names to watch include stars on both sides of the ball including Lemon, Lane, tight end Lake McRee and safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald.

Lemon opted out of the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine back in February, and he delivered a 4.48-4.53 time at Pro Day. Lemon made multiple eye-popping catches at the Combine and now has the chance to do that with a closer look within the program.

Lane became an instant riser after his flawless run at the gauntlet, grabbing attention from multiple analysts and scouts. Lane’s route-running and strong hands made him a captivating prospect and now has the chance to put it on display in Los Angeles.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

McRee was another offensive prospect of USC’s that caught attention quickly at the Combine. McRee’s duality of blocking and making big plays makes him a strong tight end in his draft class.

Ramsey makes for a versatile safety, despite battling on and off injury last season, and saw plenty of time in nickel last season. Fitzgerald was a prominent transfer secondary and soon made that known in his only season in Cardinal and Gold. His background as a quarterback made him the ultimate ball hawk and recorded a USC team high of five interceptions, and also works seamlessly in zone defenses.

