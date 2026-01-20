Why Latest Praise For Caleb Williams Should Excite Chicago Fans

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams' second season in the NFL ended on Sunday night in the Chicago Bears’ 20-17 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Even in this heartbreaking playoff loss, Bears fans should feel good about the teams’ future.

Bears starting safety Kevin Byard had some huge praise for the former USC Trojans quarterback.

Kevin Byard Calls Caleb Williams 'Franchise Quarterback'

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears cleaned out their lockers on Monday and spoke to reporters. All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, who is an free agent this offseason, spoke highly about Williams. Byard views him as a player that will attract free agents.

“They have a franchise quarterback, and that’s the hardest thing to find,” Byard said. “That’s going to attract people to come here.”

Byard also talked about the incredible touchdown throw Williams made to tight end Cole Kmet to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

“It was the most special throw I’ve ever seen,” Byard said. “I’ve seen him do it so many times this year…That was insane. It left us speechless on the sideline for sure.”

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) runs with the ball after making an interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Byard will be a heavily pursued free agent this offseason coming off being named First-Team All-Pro and leading the league in interceptions with seven. Byard will be turning 33-years-old before the 2026 NFL season kicks off. He is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Having Williams, a potential riser star at the quarterback position, could attract free agents to want to play for the Bears. That's a good sign for the future.

Caleb Williams 2nd NFL Season

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC. As a Trojan in 2022 and 2023, he threw for 8,170 and 72 touchdowns.

His best season was in 2022 when he led USC to 11 wins and won the Heisman Trophy. Prior to his time at USC, Williams was with the Oklahoma Sooners.

He played for the Sooners as a freshman in 2021, where he threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 games. That following offseason, Williams made the decision to follow Coach Lincoln Riley and transferred to the USC Trojans.

USC fans always saw the potential as Williams flashed his arm talent and his ability to extend plays, seen in the loss against Los Angeles.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Year two as a pro was a step in the right direction for Williams. Off a rocky rookie season in 2024 that resulted in the Bears going 5-12, they hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach. Right away, this paid dividends for the Bears and Williams.

Williams threw for a Bears franchise record 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to go along with it. Chicago went 11-6, winning the NFC North division and beating the rival Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.

Throughout the season, the Bears found ways to keep pulling out games in the final minutes. Against the Rams in the divisional round, it looked like that would happen again after the Kmet touchdown. In overtime, Williams threw a costly interceptions and Rams kicked a game winning field goal.