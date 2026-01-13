Caleb Williams Unlocking Full Potential in Chicago

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams was emotional in the Bears locker room after the team’s comeback victory over the Packers in the Wild Card round when talking about his head coach Ben Johnson.

“Look at this guy right here. Everything’s he’s done for us,” Williams said. “As a coach, everything the other coaches have done for us. It started with him, bringing everybody and all of that. And for me personally, he’s been monumental in my life so far.”

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It was unexpected moment for Johnson but one that he greatly appreciated.

“I didn’t see that coming. It’s why you get into coaching is you want to make an impact on the people around you,” Johnson said. "It meant a lot, it really did.”

When Williams spoke in April about his initial connection with Johnson, he said it was very similar feeling to when he first met USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams first committed to play for Riley at Oklahoma, where he eventually he became the starter during his freshman season in 2021. He then followed Riley to USC the following season, where he became the program’s eighth Heisman Trophy winner and blossom into a No. 1 overall pick. The third of both under Riley.

The two built a strong relationship in their three seasons together and Williams was in need of that again when he got to the NFL. Instead, he was given a defensive minded coach in Matt Eberflus who was fired before the end of his rookie season, along with Chicago's offensive staff.

Williams has made tremendous strides in his second NFL season and first under Johnson. After an 0-2 start, which included a 31-point loss to Johnson’s former squad, the Detroit Lions, the former Trojans signal-caller led the Bears to its first NFC North title since 2018.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As Williams and Johnson have been become more accustomed to each other, the better the Bears have played this season. Johnson has been demanding of the second-year signal-caller, and Williams has embraced it.

Williams has grown more comfortable operating in Johnson’s offense, while still being able to make those off-script plays that made him a can’t-miss prospect coming out of Southern Cal.

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson Make Bears Playoff History

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bears guard Joe Thuney and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett were on opposite sidelines of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history when the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, in training camp, Johnson showed the film to his team and had Thuney, who was in his rookie year with the Patriots, and Jarrett speak to his team about their different perspectives from the historic game.

Johnson called back to that moment when he spoke to his team trailed the Packers 21-3 at halftime on Saturday night. The Bears rallied behind Williams and scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to defeat their divisional rival 31-27. It was the first time Chicago defeated Green Bay in the postseason since 1941 and the franchise’s first playoff win since 2010.

Chicago will face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, while the Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers. Potentially setting the stage for a matchup of former USC quarterbacks in Williams and Sam Darnold, who is in his first season with the top-seeded Seahawks, in the NFC Championship Game.

The last Trojans quarterback to play in a conference championship game was Mark Sanchez with the New York Jets in 2010. Williams and Darnold are both seeking to become the first USC quarterback to play in a Super Bowl.

