California Recruit Malaki Davis Speaks Candidly About Relationship With USC Coaches

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis has become a frequent visitor at USC over the past year.

Playing his high school football roughly 55 miles from Southern Cal, the local star attended multiple games this past fall and then was on campus three times this spring and has been able to get more acclimated with the program.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

Davis plans to return again the summer. What makes him want to keep returning to USC?

“I'll probably say my relationship with them and just them treating me so well," Davis said.

A second team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American selection in 2025, Davis has seen his recruitment take off this spring. Trojans running backs coach Anthony Jones attended Centennial’s first college showcase in late January and two days later, Davis received an offer from his hometown school.

Oregon, Miami, Stanford, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tennessee and others have joined the mix this calendar year to add to Davis’ impressive offer list, but the Trojans have separated themselves and are the clear front runners heading into his junior season.

Why USC is Standing Out for Malaki Davis

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC put a priority on California prospects in the 2026 cycle, signing 20 in-state recruits and another two recruits that are originally from Southern California. In the 2027 class, nine of the Trojans 13 commitments are from California, which includes his teammate, four-star receiver and top 50 recruit Quentin Hale.

The wave of local recruits has caught Davis’ attention. He has a close relationship with a number of them from youth and high school football.

“It's a really big deal. That's family," Davis said. "I grew up with them, played youth football with them. So that's like being able to play with my guys again. I think that's really cool.”

Education is important to Davis as he’s a 4.0 student. He was in awe of USC’s campus during his tour in March and understands the opportunities that the University of Southern California presents outside of football.

“I’ll say it's a big part, especially with my parents too," Davis said. "They want me to learn something out of college as well, like business or real estate, which I really like and USC got that."

Jones doesn’t just recruit Davis, he’s been recruiting his entire family and taken the time to get to know them, which is something the Centennial running back doesn’t take lightly. Davis has been able to build a strong relationship with the Trojans coach.

“A person to talk to, kind of like my uncle,” Davis said. “I could really call him about anything. If I have any questions about football or just about life, I feel like I'm able to call him.”

During spring practice, Davis instantly gravitated towards the running backs on the roster and was able to learn from them during practice.

“After they do a drill, I'll be like, ‘Why'd y'all do this, or how y'all do that.’ Seeing that and them telling me how to really do it, especially Coach Jones, who takes me through the steps of it and all that is cool," Davis said.

Old School Playing Style

January 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; Former Southern California Trojans player Marcus Allen in attendance watches game action against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half of the 2017 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Davis is a built like a linebacker with his 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame. He displays great lateral agility and footwork. Davis is a decisive runner with great vision but also possesses underrated speed and is something that he has continued to make tremendous strides in this offseason.

Davis has brought up drawing inspiration from 1981 USC Heisman Trophy winning running back Marcus Allen. He studies other old school running backs such as Eric Dickerson and Walter Payton. His father will randomly text him during the day highlights of historical running backs.

With a ways to go in Davis' recruitment, his relationship with USC moving forward will be one to monitor.

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