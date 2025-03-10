USC Trojans To Land 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Over Texas A&M, Oregon Ducks?
As the offseason progresses into spring ball, the USC Trojans continue their chase for the top ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. The Trojans currently hold the top ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' staff have dialed in on one of their top recruiting targets in the class, five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. The elite recruit cut his list in half, down from 12 schools to just six, with the Trojans making the cut.
A five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Arrington's list features a heavy dose of Big Ten and SEC teams with USC listed alongside Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, and Penn State.
Tom Loy of 247Sports thinks Texas A&M holds an early lead in Arrington's recruitment, but doesn't count out the Trojans in the hunt for the four-star's signature.
"Keep an eye on Texas A&M with the top target from the West Coast. Others in play include, Penn State, and Alabama. Look for him to decide after some official visits. If the Trojans get the last crack at him come official visit time, watch out," Loy said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Arrington's athleticism would allow him to play either wide receiver or defensive back at the next level. USC is recruiting the California native to play defensive back.
"The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the region," Biggins said.
Arrington would fit right into USC secondary coach Doug Belk's future plans. His recruitment continues the trend of recruiting in-state prospects more aggressively. Out of the 11 commits in USC's 2026 recruiting class, seven of them are natives of California.
USC is building one of the best defensive recruiting class in the country. The Trojans hold commitments from five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin as well as commitments from four other defensive backs, all of them hailing from Southern California. USC has landed two four-star defensive backs in Brandon Lockhart and RJ Sermons and two three-stars in Joshua Holland and Madden Riordan. The Mount Miguel two-way standout could be exactly what the Trojans needed to complete their plans for the secondary.
Arrington has an official visit lined up with the Trojans on June 17. He is one of the most important visitors USC will have all summer long. If the Trojans are serious about building a fence around their recruiting backyard, landing Arrington will go a long way for the program.